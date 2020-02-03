The Air Force saw a 33% increase in suicide cases last year

A total of 137 Air Force civilians and civilians were killed in suicide last year – suicide increases 33% from 2018, Air Force officials confirmed on Monday.

The Air Force Times’ Stephen Losey reported for the first time on the increase in suicide deaths in 2019. The recent number of suicide fighters is slightly higher than the data recently published in the Air Force’s unofficial Facebook group amn / nco / snco were 136 deaths.

On January 30, the Facebook group published a slide about suicides that documented the deaths of 84 active planes, 14 reservists, 14 Air National Guardsmen and 24 civilians. Maintenance personnel and aviators of the security forces had the highest suicide rates. These are two of the largest professional fields in the Air Force where aviators are generally young.

An Air Force spokesman said the numbers published on Facebook were accurate at the time of writing, adding that the number of deaths fluctuates as more suspected suicides are confirmed.

In 2018, according to the Facebook group, the Air Force recorded 103 suicide deaths: 60 active aviators, 3 reservists, 17 Air National Guardsmen and 23 civilians.

Preventing aviators from dying from suicide is an issue that “has the full attention of the leadership,” Lt. Gen. Brian Kelly, deputy chief of staff for labor, personnel, and services, said in a statement.

“The Air Force Department has been and continues to take immediate, medium, and long-term suicide prevention initiatives that focus on connections between individuals, units and the Air Force family, and policies, risk detection in individuals and units, and equipment for all force and family members, to mitigate risk and increase resilience, said Kelly.

Air Force chief of staff David Goldfein announced last year that all units had been instructed to devote a day to preventing suicide. At that time, the Air Force threatened to lose more than 150 planes by suicide by the end of 2019.

In a memo to the commanders on July 31, Goldfein described suicide as “an enemy who kills more of our planes than any other enemy on the planet”. He let each unit decide how best to discuss ways to prevent their planes from suicide.

When asked about the increase in suicide cases last year, Air Force commander Kaleth Wright said that Air Force leaders “must walk the path of taking care of our airmen.”

“We have to show the kind of care we do for our own families,” Wright told Task & Purpose on Monday. “As teammates we have to be there, listen and look for signs of mistakes. Whether it’s a relationship problem, work problems or something else, if we know our teammates and care enough about their lives, we can tell when they are doing it . ” Maybe we need a little extra help. We should be right next to them to accompany them through the difficult times. It is not only our duty, but also a privilege if you are lucky enough to be able to help. “

If you’re thinking about suicide, worrying about a friend or loved one, or want emotional support, the Lifeline network is available 24/7 in the United States. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255) to contact a trained counselor. Use the same number and press “1” to reach the Veterans Crisis Line.