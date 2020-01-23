The Air Force issues a warning message for the Chinese corona virus that spreads to Japan

An air force media group at Yokota Air Force Base, Japan, warned U.S. military personnel of the spread of a fatal corona virus from Wuhan, China.

In a Wednesday post on Facebook, the 374th Medical Group warned that the virus, which has killed 18 people and infected another 600 people across Asia in the past few weeks, has recently spread to Kanagawa Prefecture in Japan after a local resident in early January Wuhan had traveled.

Kanagawa is home to Yokosuka Naval Base, Naval Air Facility Atsugi and the U.S. Army Camp Zama.

Any Air Force personnel who has had Wuhan disease in the past few weeks and is currently experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, fever cough and shortness of breath are asked to avoid contact with other people and to seek medical help immediately.

The Chinese authorities declared a wide quarantine on Wednesday for the city of Wuhan and surrounding communities to curb the spread of the virus, stop around 25 million people from traveling, and ban large gatherings from Wuhan to Beijing.

“Strictly implement emergency requirements, get into a state of war, and take war-related measures to decisively curb the spread of this epidemic,” said a NPR statement. “Houses have to be separated, neighbors have to be watched.”

According to the New York Times, several other cases of corona virus have been reported in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

At least one case has been reported in the United States and at least 16 other people in Washington State are observed after contact with this patient.