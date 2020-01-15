The Air Force is establishing a distant base to keep an eye on Russia

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

American aviators ventured north to Jan Mayen Island in the Norwegian Sea in November to monitor the remote island’s airfield.

Members of the 435th Unforeseen Squadron rated runway surfaces, runway obstacles, and launch caps, according to a release by the Air Force.

Jan Mayen is northern Iceland and lies on the sea routes between the Arctic and the Atlantic. (Google Maps)

Jan Mayen is located north of Iceland and between Greenland and Norway. The latter manages and supplies it regularly with C-130 aircraft.

It has been used for whaling, hunting and more recently for meteorological surveillance for centuries. During the Cold War, it served as the basis for communication and navigation systems. Although there is no usable port, the airfield can be used for research, search and rescue.

The island also lies above the Arctic Circle and, according to the release notes, “along the sea routes that connect Russia with the Atlantic”.

The runway on Jan Mayen Island, seen around 1968. (US Navy)

The assessment and survey took place between November 17 and 24, but the 435th CRS “worked with the host country for several months to find the optimal time,” it said in an email from US Air Forces Europe.

The 435th CRS survey team’s visit was the first airfield rating there, and US planes could not land there before they were measured.

“The 435th CRS was there to perform a landing zone investigation and assessment so that C-130J Super Hercules aircraft could land … to ensure transportation and delivery to the station there,” said Air Force Staff Sgt. Kyle Yeager, a member of the 435th CRS, said in the press release.

The 435 CRS is the “unit of choice” for these aerodrome surveys because of its “cross-functional design,” which consists of more than 25 different Air Force specialties that are trained together for unique challenges, Air Force Europe said.

The 435th CRS members were joined by members of the 435th Squadron of Security Forces, which “should conduct an aerodrome security assessment to ensure that the Air Force’s security requirements for the operation of the C-130 are met,” said Tech Sgt. Ross Caldwell, member of the 435th SFS.

“We need to be trained and certified in a wide variety of tasks to address any threat and survive in any environment in which we need to operate,” said Caldwell.

“If the (Contingency Response Group) leaves, we will leave,” added Caldwell, referring to the US Air Forces Europe unit, which assesses and opens airfields and performs initial airfield operations.

Opportunities in the far north

Gunner’s Mate 1st Class Christopher Carlson watches as the Royal Norwegian Navy frigate HNoMS Thor Heyerdahl pulls alongside the USS Harry S. Truman, October 26, 2018. (U.S. Navy / Mass Comm. Specialist Seaman Joseph A.D. Phillips)

The European Arctic has become an increasingly important area for the navy and air force.

In particular, more attention was paid to the Norwegian Sea, as Russia’s growing submarine fleet, which is far from the size of the Cold War predecessor but much more sophisticated, would have to cross to get to the Atlantic.

The USS Harry S. Truman was the first U.S. airline to have sailed the Arctic Circle since the 1990s when it arrived at sea in late 2018 for NATO’s largest exercise since the Cold War, Trident Juncture.

Navy ships carrying marines to this exercise first stopped in Iceland, where the Navy spent millions renovating hangars at Keflavik Naval Air Station to accommodate more U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidons, which are considered the best fighter aircraft on the plane Market apply. P-8s will visit Keflavik more often, but the Navy has stated that it will not establish a permanent presence that ended in 2006.

In November 2019, the Navy encouraged visits by surface vessels and submarines to Norway for training purposes. Photos of the nuclear-powered attack aircraft of the USS Minnesota were chirped, which loaded MK-48 torpedoes onto the Haakonsvern naval base.

The US Air Force B-2 stealth bombers recently visited Iceland for the first time and landed in Keflavik at the end of August to “place the B-2 as an outpost and ensure that it … is operational with credible force”. US Air Forces Europe said at the time.

During this mission, B-2s also flew to the Arctic and carried out “a longer mission over the Arctic Circle” in early September. The US Air Forces Europe called it the “first mission of the B-2 in this far north” in Europe.

While Jan Mayen Airfield may be able to accommodate cargo and mobility aircraft like the C-130J, strategic bombers like the B-2 or B-52, which also flew into the Arctic in late 2019, may not be able to get there operate.

But it is always better to have more landing places.

“You have Fairford, you have Keflavik, you have other places … it’s not just a place where you crater the runway,” said Jim Townsend, a deputy senior fellow at the Center for a New United States Security and Defense Agency Former Secretary of Defense, Business Insider said after the B-2 visited Iceland last year.

Jan Mayen’s airfield “would add another option in this region, and the surveys are often a critical part of the Global Air Mobility Support System to ensure that unknown airfields can land safely for a variety of Air Force mobility aircraft,” said the US Air Forces Europe in his email.

During the Second World War and the Cold War, Iceland was in the middle of the gap between Greenland, Iceland and Great Britain through which Russian submarines had to get to the North Atlantic. The newly discovered ability of Russian submarines, cities and infrastructure in Europe to fire missiles has led to arguments that NATO must operate further north, closer to the Barents Sea, to keep an eye on them.

Jan Mayen is closer to the Barents, but if there is a role in operations, the U.S. military doesn’t say so.

“It would be inappropriate for us to speculate about possible future operations by the United States Armed Forces or partner countries,” said US Air Forces Europe when asked about the future of the island.

Read more from Business Insider: