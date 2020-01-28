The Air Force has officially received its first new F-15 for almost 20 years

It’s been almost 20 years since the youngest F-15 rolled off the assembly line for the U.S. Air Force, and the service is officially trying to include a new variant of the aircraft in its inventory.

On Thursday, two announcements announced that the Air Force was planning to purchase both improved Boeing F-15EX fighters and fresh General Electric F110 engines for the new aircraft.

Steve Trimble of Aviation Week reported for the first time on the announcement that single source notifications “were the first concrete steps to sign new contracts and revitalize F-15 procurement in the United States after an almost 20-year hiatus “.

The last year in which Boeing produced an F-15 fighter for the Air Force was in 2004, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

The acquisition of the F-15EX is specifically intended to “refresh the F-15C / D fleet and (to) expand the F-15E fleet” in accordance with one of the advance announcements. Here are some of the technical details and intended capabilities of the aircraft that The War Zone reported back in July 2018:

The F-15X configuration is impressive in that it features a glass flat panel cockpit, a JHMCS II display (HMD) attached to the helmet, a redesigned inner wing structure, fly-by-wire controls, an APG-82 AESA radar and includes the activation of an outer wing station and nine advanced mission computers, flat heads-up display, updated radio and satellite communications, the advanced suite for electronic warfare and electronic monitoring of Eagle’s Passive Warning Monitoring System (EPAWSS), infrared search and tracking system based on a legion (IRST) and the list goes on.

With the company’s new AMBER rocket carriers, the F-15X can transport a whopping 22 air-to-air missiles in a single mission. Alternatively, he could fly with eight air-to-air missiles and 28 small diameter bombs (SDBs) or up to seven 2000-pound bombs and eight air-to-air missiles. We’re talking crazy gun-towing skills. Keep in mind that the F-15C / D Eagle can currently hold eight air-to-air missiles, and the penultimate Eagle variant currently under construction, the F-15SA, can carry a dozen.

The National Defense Authorization Act for 2020, signed by President Donald Trump in December, provided the Air Force with $ 1.1 billion for the purchase of up to eight F-15EX aircraft, including two prototypes.

Including the aircraft in the 2020 defense budget was not easy: In September 2018, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson said that the Air Force had no interest in taking over the fourth generation of the F-15EX for an additional fifth. Generation F-35 Joint Strike Fighters.

“We are currently 80 percent fourth generation aircraft and 20 percent fifth generation aircraft,” Wilson told Defense News. “In all the fights we have planned for, more fifth-generation planes make a big difference, and we believe that it means not buying new fourth-generation planes, but expanding the fifth generation.” , “

After Wilson resigned in March 2019, the Air Force reversed the course and suggested buying eight F-15EX aircraft instead of the Pentagon’s original proposal to use a dozen as a “short-term patch” to replace the aging F-15C fourth generation service to replace fleet without cannibalizing spending on the F-35.

“We are absolutely convinced that the F-35 program, the recording program, will stay absolutely on course and that we will not take a cent off the F-35,” Air Force Director General David Goldfein told the Senate Armed Forces Committee the following April.

