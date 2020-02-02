The Air Force finally released new pictures of its secret B-21 bomber

Editor’s Note: This article by Oriana Pawlyk originally appeared on Military.com, a leading news source for the military and veteran community.

New photo-realistic renderings of the B-21 Long Range Strike bomber have officially landed.

The Air Force, along with bomber maker Northrop Grumman, released three new concepts for the next-generation bomber that showed the stealth aircraft in various hangars at bomber bases in the United States.

One shows a concept of the B-21 that is hidden in a hangar at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, currently a B-1B Lancer base; a second shows the aircraft at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, where the B-2 Spirit is currently based; and a final photo showing the B-21 at Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, also a B-1 base.

(U.S. Air Force / Northup Grumman)

Last year, the service announced that the B-21’s first operational base would be in Ellsworth and will also house the bomber’s first formal training session. Whiteman and Dyess are expected to receive B-21 robbers “as soon as they are available,” said the service at the time.

(U.S. Air Force / Northup Grumman)

The B-21 is still years away. Officials said the first deliveries should begin in the mid-2020s, but care was taken not to disclose too many other details to protect details about the B-21’s technology.

While enthusiasts compared the B-21’s stocky, slim profile to the Northrop-developed B-2 stealth bomber, a military aviation specialist at the Congressional Research Service quickly discovered a possible difference.

Change the contrast of the photo, “It becomes clear that what looks like the ‘beak’ is the front edge of the port. The nose (as shown) is not as sharp as B-2,” Jeremiah tweeted “JJ “Gertler on Friday.

The Air Force plans to buy around 100 bombers, but could buy more depending on the service’s needs.

Officials are communicating to legislators on Congress’ defense committees the planned milestones and schedule for the program, as well as the best minds in the Pentagon. In August, deputy chief of staff Stephen “Seve” Wilson said he was counting the days until the bomber’s first flight in December 2021.

In 2016, the Air Force announced that it would call its next-generation LRS-B a raider after the service’s legendary Doolittle Raiders. The late WWII veteran Richard E. Cole, the last surviving Doolittle Raider, announced this year.

The Air Force initially awarded Northrop an order worth $ 21.4 billion in 2015. The total cost is expected to exceed $ 55 billion over the life of the program.

