The Air Force commissions the first Muslim pastor

The Air Force made history last month when it appointed Lieutenant Saleha Jabeen to the military as the first Muslim pastor. Although the commission marks a new chapter in American military history, it is only the last of a long spiritual journey for Jabeen that began 14 years ago when she came to the United States from India as an international student.

At the time, Jabeen thought she was earning a Master of Business Administration and standing out in the corporate world, Jabeen wrote in a blog post for the Muslim American Leadership Alliance. But after experiencing bigotry and prejudice in the United States, Jabeen realized that she wanted to study Islam to better understand her identity as a Muslim.

“I wanted to learn about my religion so that I could own it when I practice it,” wrote Jabeen, who studied inter-religious dialogue at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago before enrolling at Trinity Christian College for higher education. However, Trinity presented Jabeen with another challenge: how should you afford the tuition fees?

“That gave me two options: self-sufficiency or returning to India,” she wrote. “Returning to me would mean emotional, spiritual, and intellectual suicide.”

To take care of herself, Jabeen followed her older brother into the army. The military also offered citizenship in the United States, which she had come to know as her hometown. For Jabeen, however, self-sufficiency was more than just paying bills: it was also about embodying cultural change.

“I am a Muslim woman and I want to live like one,” wrote Jabeen. “That meant for me that I had to thrive on the path to self-sufficiency. From my experience of studying at the graduate school, I took two gems with me, one of which was – if Islam is to be fully realized, Muslim women should be economically independent.

“Being a Muslim woman is not a weakness that culture wants to believe in,” she continued. “The only way to change this culture is to be the change itself.”

Oddly enough, Jabenen’s path to becoming an Air Force chaplain began in the Army’s reserves at the 801st Combat Support Hospital, where her comrades welcomed the opportunity to learn about Islam from her.

“Thank you for the learning sessions on Islam and for your deep interest in learning about cultural sensitivities to be better equipped for your duties,” said Jabeen to the soldiers, some of whom attended the inauguration ceremony in Chicago on December 18 were present “I wouldn’t be here without your support.”

Second Lieutenant Saleha Jabeen, ministerial candidate, and Master Sgt.Alexander James, recruiter, signs recruitment documents after Jabenen’s appointment ceremony

Now that she’s in the Air Force, Jabeen has yet to complete her training and job before she becomes a practicing chaplain. By then, her boss seems to be very proud of her.

“This is a great day not just for Muslims, but for people of all faiths,” said Maj. Gen. Steven Schaick, chief of the Chaplains Air Force, at the inauguration ceremony. “I couldn’t be more proud of our Air Force, which is ready to commission and embrace the first female Imam in the Department of Defense.”

A female Muslim military chaplain may be a brand new thing for the Department of Defense, but there are not many female military chaplains in general. According to Air Force Magazine, of the 2,808 active chaplains in the armed forces, only 161 are women.

But with Jabeen leading the way, that number could change soon.

“I want all girls and young women who experience this moment … and everyone who feels inspired by this achievement, to know that God has a plan for you and is always with you,” said the future chaplain , “Be the best version of yourself … don’t let anyone or anything stop you.”