The Air Force B-52 bombers fly with atomic bombs

Editor’s Note: This article originally appeared on Business Insider.

The B-52 bomber, an important part of the US strategic bomber fleet, is no longer approved for the transport of atomic bombs.

The latest update by the US Air Force, “Safety Rules for US Strategic Bomber Aircraft,” provides for “removing B61-7 and B83-1 from the weapon configuration approved by B-52H” as a change from the previous version.

The change was first noticed by nuclear expert Hans Kristensen and the Drive was reported for the first time. The bomber is concerned that it will not be able to penetrate the enemy defense and launch such an attack.

The B61 is the most important thermonuclear gravity bomb in the US arsenal, and the B83 is the US nuclear gravity bomb with the highest explosive yield. Only the camouflaged B-2A spirit of the wing will carry these weapons.

“The B-52 remains a national security instrument and a widely recognized symbol of the United States Air Force. It is capable of providing the nation with the widest variety of countermeasures, direct attack and conventional weapons,” said Global Strike Command Insider in an interview statement Thursday.

The command further stated that “the nature of modern warfare has changed, as have our tactics and weapons,” and added that “B-52 crews are currently not trained to use the B83 and B61.”

An inactive training version of a B61 in an underground weapon storage and security system vault at the Dutch air base in Volkel (photo by the U.S. Air Force).

The B-52H, the latest variant of the bomber from the 1950s, is equipped with AGB-86B cruise missiles, which are expected to be replaced by the long-range stand-off weapon (LRSO).

General John Hyten, current vice chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and former head of U.S. Strategic Command, said in 2017 that without LRSO, “you don’t have the B-52 as a viable platform” – a statement that reflects the need for distance capabilities.

While the B-52 has received a number of upgrades to fly until at least 2050, the long-range bomber remains vulnerable to modern strategic air defense. Striking blows cannot be carried out. An interruption is required to keep the bomber in combat.

Kristensen, director of the Federation of American Scientists’ Nuclear Information Project, first discovered almost two years ago that the B-52H would likely no longer carry atomic bombs.

He found that the National Nuclear Security Administration no longer classified the B-52H as a battle platform for the delivery of atomic bombs. He further reported that the U.S. Strategic Command had not assigned any atomic bombs to B-52 since at least 2010.

Read more from Business Insider: