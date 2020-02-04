The aim of a new building under construction on the ECU campus is to offer research space to the faculty

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A new faculty research building is under construction on the ECU campus.

The structure on the corner of Evans St. and E. 10th St. will be the future home of the new Life Sciences and Biotechnology building.

The building is intended as an interdisciplinary space where the faculty can come to the campus to collaborate in project-based teams. Biologists, chemists and engineers will use the space in the hope of tackling problems in ENC.

“The idea of ​​bringing faculties from multiple disciplines together where you can really use that brain confidence to solve significant thorny problems, I find that exciting,” says Michael Van Scott, interim chancellor research, economic development, involvement.

The space will also be used for staff development – specifically for the pharmaceutical industry.

The building also has conference room for special events and seminars.

The project costs around $ 90 million; however, the university was able to secure the Connect NC bond to pay part of the total costs.

The project will be completed in August 2021.