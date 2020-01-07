Loading...

LG doesn’t even try to hide it anymore.

The South Korean electronics company, which is known for its TVs, smartphones, and home robots (which don’t really work), has an AI washing machine that will be launched on the market shortly and that loudly and clearly sends out a specific message: LG does not think so high from its customers.

The ThinQ Washer with AI, which CNET reports will be available in the U.S. in the first two quarters of this year, is expected to change the laundry game with its artificial intelligence system. And what does this system do, you ask?

It determines what type of cycle to run based on the type of materials that are loaded into the machine. For people who need even more help, the ThinQ Washer with AI can also recognize the softness of your laundry, how big the load is, and, if you are really interested in the vision of a smart home from LG, recommend settings to its sister ThinQ Dryer.

“Let the washing machine recommend the optimal washing cycle based on the items of clothing to be cleaned,” says a LG product page.

In other words, the days of choosing “cold” or “hot” are over, depending on whether you clean your white sheet or blue jeans. No longer, my friends. This arduous and healing task affected the days before AI. Instead, let the machine do it for you!

Oh yes, and there are voice commands.

“Operate the washing machine using call-based speech recognition technology,” explains LG helpfully. “Depending on the type of stains, such as inks or chocolate, etc., you will receive pretreatment tips for your laundry.”

In particular, we do not know how much this copy of the AI ​​offered will cost, which also means that we cannot compare it to its non-artificially intelligent brothers.

But that’s fine, since the guy who needs artificial intelligence to make a white load hotter is unlikely to even think about checking prices.

