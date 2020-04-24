The AHL will have to hand over additional players to NHL teams after the new season

If the NHL decides to reinvent teams for the 2019-20 season, should the AHL allow additional players to be carried?

If the NHL intends to return with a regular season at some point in July, the American Hockey League (AHL) may not be able to do so due to problems with the arena and travel. Also, teams will not be able to recover.

For the NHL teams, I think the best move is to get AHL players for the rest of the season and more than two or three extra players for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Because players can’t skate, they’re self-quarantined, and they don’t have an NHL routine in their backyard, they’re more likely to get injured if team training resumes. Then the possibility of injury arises after the official start of the games.

At the end of the trading period, only 20 players (18 skaters, 2 goalkeepers) will compete in each tournament, and there is no limit to the number of NHL players. There is no limit to the number of ambulance calls a team can use, so if AHL players are not needed, why do general managers gather their experience?

The answer is very simple. If the AHL doesn’t come back, the junior players won’t train with their clubs, often with their own coaches working on the ice and working on the ice.

If you need to call an ambulance, these players are definitely not ready to go into AHL action without going into NHL action.

In an interview with SportsNet, NHL Commissioner Gary Battman said he and his staff are working on a four-game transfer plan with the ability to play multiple games per day to end the regular season and playoffs. in time.

The league not only saves money, but also limits travel as much as possible. AHL players do not need to travel separately if they are accompanied by the appropriate NHL clubs. Once in the club, players can train with their team, build chemistry, get used to it and use it when needed.

Yes, exercise can be a bit concentrated, but NHL level players want to get as much ice time as possible to rust.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of another method, international and domestic travel, should be dangerous and limited. Calling an ambulance can cause problems, especially across borders, delaying the ability of clubs to accept players in a timely manner, subject to rules and regulations. By having players on the NHL roster, you get rid of all the problems associated with travel.

Wages are now a concern, especially at a time when the NHL economy is struggling as well as the global economy. The salaries of players with unilateral contracts will not change, but will be paid again when players with bilateral agreements are invited.

However, the league may waive this rule in order to provide financial support to teams, as well as to help players reimburse their work.

Next: Always the best player on every team

If you need an AHL call and dress, he gets his NHL salary, but he has to get his AHL salary by then. With teams carrying 23 or more players, it is unlikely that there is a need to use AHL players. But financially, if it works, general managers will not have to worry about anything, and will be able to focus on the schedule and the success of hockey games, along with the coaches.