The agency, which hosts BTS and TXT, Source Music and BELIFT, plans to debut new K-Pop acts each

BTS, TXT and Lee Hyun (formerly 8Eight) pose together in a “family photo”, which consists of all the prominent artists currently under contract with Big Hit Entertainment. Photo credit: Big Hit Entertainment

In the past decade, Big Hit Entertainment has become perhaps the most influential and well-known Korean entertainment agency outside of the Big Three. Mainly known as the house from which Bangtan Sonyeondan or BTS emerged. Tomorrow X together or TXT.

Big Hit Entertainment’s biggest move was the acquisition of Source Music. Through them, they now have one of the most popular K-pop girl groups under their roof, GFriend.

Over the past decade, many have wondered what Big Hit Entertainment has in store for this new decade. It was recently announced that the entertainment agency and its subsidiaries will each launch a new K-Pop act.

Three new K-Pop groups debut this decade

The news was released on Tuesday February 4, 2020. Big Hit Entertainment, Source Music and BELIFT announced their plans for the new decade.

Based on Big Hit Entertainment itself, Vice President Shin Young-Jae announced that they plan to start a new boy group sometime in 2022. It should be known that this is a much shorter turnaround in the agency that is forming a new group of boys when you debuted the comparative time BTS and TXT, which is about six years.

Together with Source Music, CEO So Sung-Jin announced that they are launching a new group of girls from Plus Global Audition, a collaboration with Big Hit Entertainment CBO, Min Hee-Jin. Apparently a new group of girls is in the “training phase” and will make her debut sometime in 2021.

It also became known that Source Music became Big Hit Entertainment’s label for groups of girls. So Sung-Jin hopes that the agency’s synergy with Big Hit Entertainment will help achieve this goal, with GFriend’s recent comeback as an example.

With BELIFT, Vice President Choi Yoon-Hyuk finally announced that the company’s goal is to establish K-Pop internationally in a global market by implementing the K-Pop training system. They plan to work towards this goal as the company’s first project within a multinational boy group within the decade.

If the recent successes of Big Hit Entertainment (and its subsidiaries and affiliates) this year are an indicator of what to expect for the rest of the decade, K-Pop fans can look forward to a lot.