“The aftermath was just awful” – Lennon recalls Shock Defeat

It is a result that most Celtic fans would have forgotten by now, but tomorrow’s Scottish Cup match against Clyde seems to have opened a few old wounds.

It was January 8, 2006 – a day that Hoops fans wanted to remember for the Celtic debut by Roy Keane. Instead, they saw that their team was eliminated from the Scottish Cup by Clyde in an absolute horror show.

Neil Lennon was a Celtic player on that day and didn’t seem too enthusiastic to remember that disastrous image of 14 years ago.

As reported by The Scottish Sun, the Celtic manager said:

“I have no happy memories of Clyde. That was bad.

“We just didn’t show up and Clyde deserved to win the game. We were all a bit in shock in the dressing room. There had been a lot of hype about the game, with Roy (Keane) making his debut together with Du Wei.

“But we didn’t play well at all. It was one of those days when it didn’t work out.

“If you lose such games, your subconscious mind is trying to block them. You try not to remember too much about it.

“But the aftermath was just terrible, terrible. We even had a meeting in the stadium afterwards and a few things were said. It was not fun. “

Lennon hopes the result will not be repeated this Sunday when he takes his Celtic side to Broadwood, this time as a manager.

It will be even bigger this time if Clyde can somehow beat Celtic again. The Hoops have not lost in their last 32 domestic cup bands and have won 10 straight domestic titles.