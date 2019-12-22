The Afro Pick 2Fast 2Furious Supra was inspired by Something Way Cooler

Loading...

Screenshot: 2Fast 2Furious (Universal)

The graphic on the side of the Toyota Supra candy in 2Fast 2Furious was an afro choice. And if that surprises you, wait until you see how the studio faked a full engine for stunt cars. However, the main support car was built quite impressively, even if it was not set to be fast.

It's Christmas comes early, we have another YouTube video of Fast And Furious Backstory from car historian Tuner Craig Lieberman, and as usual, it's pretty good.

Lieberman had an important role in the choice of cars and designs for the first three F&F films. But you don't have to worry about movies to appreciate their stories; They are interesting and interesting retrospectives about the culture of the tuners of the time and how movie studios made cars look exciting on a tight budget.

(I have published almost all Lieberman videos in recent months if you want to deepen).

Anyway, let's go back to the 2F2F Supra, as led by actor Michael Ealy and specialist Kevin Jackson. Ealy, I learned from this video, was known as "Slap Jack" in the movie. Do they identify you by name on the screen? I don't remember, I don't believe it. Ealy is better in 2019, in any case, so good for him.

The car also had a strangely diverse curriculum, with an appearance on Today You Die, Grandma’s Boy and an episode of NCIS.

Ho man, grandma's boy. Classic. From the time we all call it "classic" to make it sound great. As in: “Roman urinated again in the closet? Classic. "Yes, I am not sure that the film meets modern standards of what is socially acceptable and I have no interest in discovering it.

Dang, it's hard for me to meet this morning. The supra! I am proclaiming that it is one of the most legitimate cars in the movie franchise because it was actually built, with a great turbo and intercooler and everything. Unlike some of the other cars, they were modified with, like, steering wheel covers, transparent taillights and stickers worth five pounds.

But that assessment only applies to the Hero car, the main prop vehicle that was used for close-ups and detailed shots. In acrobatic cars, to make the engine look modified through a transparent Lexan hood, the studio took a high-resolution, real-sized photo of the tuned engine and stuck it to the bottom of the hood. How cool is that?

Screenshot: Craig Lieberman (YouTube)

Lieberman found it much easier to acquire parts for 2Fast than the original, of course, so he had a little more room to mark the cars of the second film. The look I was looking for with Slap Jack & # 39; s Supra was inspired by the Top Secret Supra– A really sweet underground tuner from the real world.

The back story of that car, by the way, is cooler than fiction. The Drive made a small blog when it was sold in 2017. Here is an excerpt from Rob Stumpf's piece:

"Originally built by the speed chasing legend" Smokey "Nagata, dubbed for its characteristic burns before high-speed races, this Supra was well ahead of its time. Today, it is common to make crazy bastard exchanges that would shaking the purists, but in the 90s, most of the tuning companies worked with what they had. 12 1GZ-FE of 5.0 liters of a Toyota Century in the Supra ".

Oh yes, that's what radical tuners dream of. It makes me miss going to Hot Import Nights.

Unfortunately, even with a big turbo, the Supra movie was not as epic as the MKIV exchanged with Smokey's V12. Super Street really reviewed it in 2003, stating:

"This fully surpassed transmission train pushed the Supra by the quarter mile of the real world in 14.5 seconds neglected to 94.0 mph and went from 0 to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds."

“Feeling careless on the skidpad, the Supra could only pull 0.90 g, despite the big wheels and tires. However, it deviated dramatically and, really, that is more important in the world of cinema than the grip. "

In the video, Lieberman says that the car did not have the necessary fuel supply system to keep up with the turbo and maximize its power. Since the car only had to travel 60 mph to film, the studio thought why bother investing more than necessary.

On another note, Super Street received the memo about Slap Jack called Slap Jack a few years before me, but he was so confused about it:

"Why it is called Slap or why it is called Jack has not been explained to us, but if it is giving many slaps or kicks, it must stop before becoming blind."

I can't deny it, I still laughed at that in 2019. Maybe I would still like Grandma’s Boy after all.

