According to a new report by the Special Inspector General for Reconstruction in Afghanistan, members of the Afghan security forces exchanged their weapons on average every four days in the last few months of 2019.

Afghan National Defense and Security Force personnel carried out 33 insider attacks in the fourth quarter of 2019, which killed 90 people, according to SIGAR’s latest report to Congress on the status of reconstruction and security measures in Afghanistan.

According to the report, ADNSF staff carried out a total of 82 insider attacks in 2019, which killed 172 people and injured 85.

In December 2019, a Taliban infiltrator killed 23 Afghan Army soldiers while sleeping at a military base in the Afghan province of Ghazni, the New York Times reported.

While the SIGAR report contains no data on the victims of ANDSF, the number of insider attacks on Afghan civilians and government security forces increases with a record rise in Taliban attacks.

After the collapse of peace talks with the United States in September and the Afghan presidential elections later this month, both Taliban-led attacks and inside attacks increased.

This persistent violence and rising casualty numbers among the Afghan armed forces have “helped the ANDSF be recruited and detained faster,” according to a December 2019 report by the Afghan Congress on Security and Stability released in January 2019.

“The main cause of wear and tear is the large number of soldiers who fall off their roles for more than thirty consecutive days due to absence without vacation (AWOL),” the report said.

Around 14,000 U.S. service members are currently deployed to Afghanistan.