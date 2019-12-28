The advice of the Vallejo police dispatcher helps to give birth to a healthy baby – The Reporter

Loading...

After 16 years as a dispatcher for the Vallejo police, Susan Hart has learned to expect the unexpected.

But after his 16-hour Christmas shift last Wednesday, Hart never considered that he would be a virtual audio obstetrician two hours after his Thursday shift.

A desperate call to "911" indicated that a 27-year-old first-time mother was not going to expect a delivery at the hospital or paramedics, much less the February birth date.

"Because of how it sounded in the background, I'm sure I was going to have a baby," Hart said immediately.

Hart was right. Vallejo's mother gave birth to a baby six minutes after the emergency call. A short time later, the paramedic Stephen Kay worked his first installment after two years with the VFD.

"From what I've heard, the baby is fine. Everything is fine," said Hart, sitting for a 20-minute interview on Saturday afternoon from the center's police headquarters.

It is Hart's third "delivery call" after two he experienced during his tenure at an agency in Sonoma County.

“In general, what happens is that we receive calls from a woman in labor and call the fire department. They arrive at the scene and take care of what needs to be taken care of, ”said Hart.

That was not going to happen with this "premature baby," Hart said, counting on his personal experience in the delivery of his own children who are now 35, 29 and 21 years old.

Hart believes that the baby's great grandmother was the person who originally called, and quickly put the dispatcher on the speaker so that the baby's grandmother and mother could also listen.

"The two ladies did a wonderful job at the time," Hart said. “I think they were preparing for paramedics to respond to the house and help them. I don't think they initially thought this baby was coming in advance. They were just looking for help to take them to the hospital. "

Hart quickly assumed that the outstanding mother "was very uncomfortable" and asked the caller if she could see any part of the baby's head and, if not, place a hand "to prevent her from being born too quickly."

Much of the response to the call, and most calls, is to keep the caller calm, Hart said.

"From the moment the phone rings, you are calming them until you hang up," he said. "They seek tranquility and tranquility for whatever is happening."

Although paramedics arrived minutes after the birth of the child, "there is much to deal with," Hart said. "There can be any kind of complications."

Hart met Kay for the first time on Friday.

“He really took action. It was great, ”she said.

After being drained for the long Christmas shift, Hart said the "birth call" gave him an adrenaline shot.

“The family is grateful and grateful. I certainly don't do this job waiting (praise). Certainly, when something like this happens and you have the opportunity to listen and it's a great result, it only solidifies everything I've done for the past 32 years, "Hart said.

Whatever the reason for a call to "911," they are increasing every year, Hart said, with a total endowment of four or, on Saturday, only two.

"It just gets busier and busier," Hart said.

In those rare days when dispatchers can take a break, "we look at each other and think," Are the phones broken? "But you never want to say it. Then you risk committing a mess," Hart said.

An emergency birth is obviously more important than a cat in a tree. And yes, Hart receives those calls. And she must be patient with the caller.

"You can't say & # 39; Madam, have you ever seen a cat skeleton in a tree? & # 39 ;, So let them know that if you put a can of cat food at the bottom of the tree, the cat will fall, "Hart said. said.

It's rarely easy, Hart said, especially when the office and the police department lack staff.

“We have to deal with the shootings, the stabbings, the missing child of 8 years. We have things that have priority, ”said Hart. "But when you're sitting at home and your house is forced, it's a horrible feeling and you're waiting." We are doing our best with what we have. "

It is mentally and physically depleting, Hart said, hoping that California will join other states to re-classify the "911 dispatchers." At this time, they joined the secretaries.

"I'm not sure how many secretaries care for people who were shot or that their children are missing or that their mother with Alzheimer's is gone," Hart said.

Anonymous heroes?

"I don't look necessary as a hero," Hart said. “Many things are happening (with work) that many people do not realize. We are the first to respond. "