The advertising world reflects the influence of Kobe Bryant - Adweek

While he will always be remembered as an NBA legend, Kobe Bryant also had an impact on the pitch, particularly in the Los Angeles community.

After the early death of Bryant and his daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant (along with seven others) on the way to the Mamba Sports Academy, where Kobe coached his daughter’s team, professionals from across the industry exchanged views of Bryant’s effects and what they got from took away from working with him.

“I was lucky enough to meet Kobe when he was 18 and a long friendship began. He was a great man, a great father and someone who inspired a generation. I loved and admired him, ”said Steve Stoute, founder and CEO of Translation, which was recognized as the Creative Agency of Record for the NBA in December 2014.“ This is another reminder that we didn’t promise anything. We have to live every day as if it were a privilege. “

“What made Kobe Bryant unique among marketing athletes was his commitment not only to give his name, but also to put his heart and mind into it,” said Jeremy Carey, general manager of Optimum Sports, Omnicom’s sports media and marketing department , “Whether that meant writing the copy or actually investing in a company, he never just showed up to read lines or do a shoot. Since he was on the pitch, he was always 100% in the game. “

Throughout his career, Bryant has appeared in ads for brands like Adidas, McDonalds, Nike and Sprite. Bryant was an early investor in the sports drink manufacturer BodyArmor, who even co-wrote a campaign for the brand. As a founding partner of the Zambezi agency in Los Angeles, he also had a direct impact on the agency world.

“There are simply no words. Some people seem invincible, immortal, almost inhuman,” said Zambezi president and founder Chris Raih. “Kobe was like that. It inspired billions of people to reach size. Enthusiastic prayers for the whole The Bryant family – Vanessa and her three surviving daughters – and everyone affected by the tragedy. “

“Kobe was our partner in founding Zambezi in 2006, along with Brian Ford. But beyond that, he was a giant of willpower and a persistent winner,” he said. “It hurt all of us. My God, even the name Zambezi and the background story of the adaptable wild shark – how does that sound? He was the godfather. Simply put, we wouldn’t be here without him. “

Those who worked closely with Bryant spoke of his continued inspiration.

“Kobe inspired creativity, strength and vision to bring all people together through wisdom, love and unity. Kobe’s career is characterized by a commitment to equality that encourages future generations. We are all responsible for this legacy, ”said Ajaz Ahmed, founder and CEO of AKQA.

AKQA worked closely with Bryant on House of Mamba, a full-size LED basketball court developed in collaboration with Nike that used motion tracking and reactive visualization for player training based on Bryant’s training program. Ahmed said Bryant himself used the field to teach 30 players from across China.

“I’ve worked with marketing icons, celebrities, and athletes for 20 years, and none of these legends have drawn and inspired me as thoroughly as Kobe,” said James Bray, Arnold’s Executive Creative Director, who collaborated with Bryant on a campaign for the nonprofit Aspen Institute worked thank you for values-based leadership.

A little over a year ago, Bray recalled presenting a concept to Bryant and “trying to match his unsurpassed bragging rights,” he said. “I fail. And then he leans over to me, looks me straight in the eye and says,” Just don’t be so sure. It won’t work if you don’t hit them in the face. “You know what I mean?” “

