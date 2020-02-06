The addition of Merkley by London Knights is considered the best trade of OHL this season

The best trade of the OHL season did not take place last month.

It happened back on September 27 when Knights picked up Mark Merk defender Ryan Merkley from Peterborough for a second-round pick and two-thirds, none of which originally belonged to London.

Forget the 60 points the Sharks first-rounder has earned – the same as the current Blackhawk Adam Boqvist a year ago, but in eight fewer games – or the career-best plus-16 rating to show that it’s not just power- play production.

Merkley seems to have finally got a grip on the notorious competition that put him in trouble during his early days in Guelph and has proven, yes, a team can be a contender with him as a central figure in the line-up.

“I just play the game to have fun,” said the 19-year-old from Mississauga. “The individual stuff (he achieved 200 career helps Tuesday in St. Catharines), I didn’t really know. I got an SMS (when I came close), but at the moment it’s not bad at the moment.

“We have won 14 of the 15 games and it is nice to appear on the ice rink when you win. We also have the first place in the West, so it’s pretty good energy here.”

The knights did not worry about his plus-minus or personal win percentage at the Guelph Storm of Petes when they got it. They just needed a veteran defender with a few puck-moving positions to reinforce the blue line and fit in with his new teammates.

He did more than that in their eyes.

“It’s a clean slate when you come here,” said London coach Dale Hunter. “He is good in the room. The boys love him. He is also a funny guy and he is a big part of the team. He played well on the ice and was a good part of it outside the ice.

“His death is excellent and he has also cut out a few, which everyone is honest about. He has an elite vision and that makes him unique.”

Merkley has always seen him as the first overall choice of 2016. But even in London and his control of 9,000 fans per game, he is free to be one tree in a deep bunch of talent.

“I think it’s easier,” he said. “We have a number of high-end boys and it’s a well-rounded group. I think we’re pretty deep in front and we have a few guys who can all take (the responsibility) together. I feel like it’s looks like every team, really, but we are one of the best and we have to go into every game that wants to dominate, and we have to do it when we work.

“We have an older team and many skills and this has been a good time for us.”

London’s only loss in this new year was in Saginaw, a 6-5 defeat on January 11. They will face the Spirit in Budweiser Gardens again at 7:30 on Friday.

“It will be a big test for us,” Merkley said. “It will be fun.”

And when he enjoys what he does, he is usually at his best.

London Knights goalkeeper Brett Brochu stops a shot during training at the Western Fair Sports Center in London. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

BACK TO BROCHU: Goalkeeper defender Dylan Myskiw in eight years for a failed drug test has ended, but the Knights are planning to start the Spirit with rookie Brett Brochu, who is currently winning a personal series of 12 games.

Myskiw was in the net when the teams last met. Brochu learned a lot about himself during the play when he was supported as the undisputed starter.

“It’s all about doing the same thing every day,” said the 17-year-old from Tilbury, “and gaining as many wins as possible. When the boys fight for you and block shots to do all they can to win, is that something you would like to see.

“I just try to stay consistent and work hard every day and keep everything simple.”

Brochu lives with the Taylors, a billet family that housed graduate goalkeeper Joseph Raaymakers during his stay in London. Brochu is comfortable there.

“We are always talking about Joe,” Brochu said, “and I am friends with Joe and we talk a lot. He runs a target camp in the summer where I coach him for a week with the little boys.”

Raaymakers lost the runway of the knights in the last week of last year to Jordan Kooy. The crucial game was a confrontation against the Spirit in the first place.

“This will be a good game – and a few good weeks – to see where we stand,” Brochu said. “It’s a big finish and it’s a battle for home ice cream (in the play-offs).”

And now the London fold can be lost.

London Knights goalkeeper Dylan Myskiw stops a shot during training at the Western Fair Sports Center in London. Derek Ruttan / The London Free Press)

READY TO ROLL: Myskiw believes that this small “bootcamp” to stay in shape during his spell will pay off with a strong piece in his last junior season.

“Sitting outside is not so much fun, but coming in and practicing like a game was the biggest key,” he said. “I tried to keep the intensity high. If I don’t play, it will burn a fire under me and I will make it much better when I return. “

20-year-old Winnipegger felt a lot of support from the club while radiating the penalty for what the Canadian Hockey League called an “unintended” offense.

“They treated me very well,” he said, “and they are ready to let me go and it will be fun. We are very tense and the team and the goalkeepers are playing well. We have to keep it going.”

Dale Hunter was encouraged by Myskiw’s approach during the practice sessions.

“He was working hard on his game,” he said. “He has seen a lot of rubber. That is a credit to him. He had eight games to watch and you are always eager to play after a suspension. You want to go back and he will (soon).”

Around the job: Connor McMichael has five goals in three games against Saginaw. Spirit forward Cole Coskey has four. Both had a hat trick in the January 11 meeting. . . Former Barrie Colt Ryan Suzuki, the first overall pick 2017 of the OHL, has seven goals and 16 points in 10 games with the Spirit. Saginaw is 8-2 since the first rounder of Hurricanes joined the line-up and this is his only game in London this season. . . Former Jr. Knight Mason Millman (Flyers) had one run and was minus 9 in his first nine games this season. The Spirit d-man turned it around and now has 12 goals and 35 points with a plus-15 rating. Incredible return to form. . . This is perhaps the most important part of the season in London. They play five games in 10 days, including three against Saginaw, Kitchener and leading Ottawa. . . The knights will try to double their win streak, now at nine o’clock. They had a 15-gamer last season. . . The Spirit is missing Blade Jenkins, who is serving a suspension of four games for a boarding call against Erie. Saginaw also stays on Bode Wilde for a few days. The top-end d-man is still with the American league team of Islanders in Bridgeport Sound. . . Former Knights draw Max Vinogradov recently became the leader of Nationals in the games played. He is now the leader of the junior B club of all time in the regular season and passes Aaron Dartch, also former Knights, in Wednesday’s 4-1 win in second place in Leamington. The fifth year ahead has 253 points and three more games on the program. . . Maple Leafs fans hope that the acquisition of Jack Campbell by GM Kyle Dubas will be a lot better than when he bought it for the Soo Greyhounds eight seasons ago. This is still widely regarded as the worst OHL deal in the last decade. Dubas coughed up two players, including Patrick Sieloff, and six high-quality picks to get Campbell from Windsor. Campbell underperformed and the Hounds eventually missed the play-offs and finished one point behind the Spitfires. . . Londoner Drew Doughty passed Rob Blake as the leader of the kings of all time as defender (495). Unfortunately, his ironman series of 460 games ended last week when he was scratched with an injury against the Lightning.

[email protected]

Twitter.com/RyanatLFPress