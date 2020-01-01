The actress of & # 39; Captain America & # 39; Mollie Fitzgerald accused of fatally stabbing her mother

Loading...

An actress who appeared in "Captain America: The First Avenger" stabbed her mother in a house in Kansas, police said.

Mollie Maxine Fitzgerald, who played "Stark Girl" in the 2011 Marvel Studios movie, was arrested Tuesday on a second-degree murder charge by police in Olathe, where her mother, Patricia "Tee" Fitzgerald, 68 , was found dead. inside a house on December 20, reports the Kansas City Star.

Patricia Fitzgerald, of Montgomery, Texas, was pronounced dead at the residence by an apparent gun wound, police said Tuesday.

"A 38-year-old white woman, known to the victim, was contacted at the scene and taken to a local hospital with minor injuries," police said. "This case is still being investigated by the Olathe Police Department."

No additional details were provided on the alleged murder and a police spokesman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Wednesday.

Elderly Fitzgerald was in the process of returning to the Kansas City area after living several decades outside of Houston, her brother Gary Hunziker told the Kansas City Star. She was unable to provide additional details about her sister's death.

"We were surprised," Hunziker said. "It doesn't matter the circumstances: the loss of a sister is what it is about."

An IMDb profile for Mollie Fitzgerald identifies her as a film director, producer and actress who also appeared in a 2018 movie called "Trouble Is My Business" and "The Lawful Truth" in 2014.

Fitzgerald is scheduled to be processed on Thursday, KMBC reports.

.