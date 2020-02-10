The ACLU makes statements to nine elected officials that member groups should be blocked on social media

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia (United States) – The American Union for Civil Liberties (ACLU-WV) sent a letter to nine elected officials in West Virginia claiming they were violating First Amendment rights by posting members on Facebook and block Twitter.

Elected officers include West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Delegate John Mandt, State Senator Mike Azinger, State Senator Patricia Rucker, Delegate Tom Fast, Jefferson County Representative, Patsy Noland, Fayette County School Board Member , Darrin McGuffin, State Senator Mark Maynard, Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom and the Parkersburg Police Department.

WBOY has contacted Commissioner Bloom, but has yet to make a statement or comment.

According to the ACLU, the US Supreme Court views social media as a “modern public space.” If an elected official blocks access to this public space because of his perspective, he deprives that person of their rights under both the federal and state constitution. ‘

“It is unacceptable for officials to deny their voters access because of their differing views,” said ACLU-WV legal director Loree Stark. “And it’s just as unconstitutional to prohibit a constituent group from opening an official social media account because they disagree with you, as it is said to exclude someone from a town hall event.”

Stay with 12 news items as we will continue to update this evolving story as more information becomes available.