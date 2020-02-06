The accused mass shooter from El Paso faces 90 hate crimes

A Texas man accused of targeting people with a Mexican background in a killing spree that killed 22 people in an El Paso Walmart store last year was charged with 90- accused of hate crimes.

The federal grand jury charges accused 21-year-old Patrick Crusius of committing 22 fatal hate crimes, 23 homicide crimes and 45 gunfire-related hate crimes

Crusius was brought before a state court last year for the shootout and has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces the death penalty.

He is accused of driving 11 hours from his hometown Allen near Dallas to El Paso on August 3 last year, and shooting buyers with an AK-47 rifle at the Walmart store. He surrendered to officers who confronted him outside.

Crusius confessed to his surrender and told the police that he had attacked Mexicans, according to an affidavit by the El Paso police a few days after the shooting.

Most of those killed were Latinos.

Prosecutors said in a manifesto that Crusius was online on 8chan, a now defunct message board that is often used by extremists. The accused gunman said his Walmart attack was “a reaction to the Hispanic invasion of Texas.”

The federal government’s indictment quoted the manifesto as saying that Crusius “defended my country from the cultural and ethnic substitution brought about by the invasion.”

