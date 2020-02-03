The accused does not plead guilty of severe abuse in 2017 Marconi Blvd. the shooting

If the bullet had been a few centimeters higher, Darius Salmon would not be here to testify how he was shot.

The bullet entered his body on October 28, 2018, just below his heart, breaking a rib and piercing his lung. Months later, after he had recovered, the bullet had to be removed because he received electric shocks every time he touched the machine he used while working.

Jason Borden, 29, pleaded guilty to owning a loaded restricted or prohibited firearm Monday in the Superior Court of Justice. But he did not plead guilty of aiming a firearm, heavy mistreatment and the use of a firearm while committing a charge in the shooting that wounded Salmon outside of his Marconi Boulevard home.

Superior Court Justice Lynda Templeton will decide whether Borden intentionally shot Salmon, 53. The interrogation of Salmon’s defense shows that they intend to set up a defense of self-defense.

Central to both cases is silent surveillance videos from cameras that Salmon had installed at the front door of his house and a window above.

Salmon said by questions from assistant crown attorney Steve Monaghan that he had organized a cellar party at a duplex of a friend in the area.

Plates were at the party. dance and drink. Salmon said he didn’t know him, but maybe he once saw him riding a moped in the parking lots.

About 3 o’clock in the morning, Salmon left the party to take his wife Sue-Ellen to McDonald’s and then returned to the duplex to put his music stuff in his van. His wife walked home with a friend.

When he rolled up the front door: “I saw Jason standing on the sidewalk,” he said. His wife, children, her sister, niece and a buddy were in the house.

“I don’t know him,” Salmon said several times during his testimony. “He is not my friend.”

Monaghan played the videos for Templeton and Borden can be seen on the front stairs in the direction of the front door camera. It was 4 o’clock in the morning and the screen door was open and then closed.

Salmon drove in his van, got out and started wearing his deejaying gear to the house to go inside. Salmon seemed to scare the man away.

“I asked him to leave,” he testified. Signs can be seen in the video that runs to the parking lot.

He said he had not seen Borden talk to anyone else in his house.

Moments later, Salmon went back outside to grab a speaker. He stopped and put the speaker down. “I heard him say something,” said Salmon. “I tried to hear what he said.”

Salmon can be seen in the video that runs to the parking lot. He said he was trying to hear what he said and thought he was cursing.

Salmon’s friend left the house and went to Salmon to bring him back. Salmon picked up the loudspeaker and entered the house.

On the third drive from the house to the van, Salmon was about to remove his mixer from the van, but stopped and walked into the parking lot towards Borden.

“He said something to me. I don’t know exactly, because he was far away, “testified salmon. “I went that way because I asked him to leave. He curses me. “

The two men are approaching each other. There is a flash, Borden is leaving and Salmon walks back to the house and holds up his shirt where he was shot.

The video shows how the police arrive minutes later, while Salmon, his friends and family wait outside.

Salmon said he saw Borden talking on his phone and cursed. When he approached and told Borden he had to go because his children were sleeping, “he came to me and shot me.”

Salmon said he never saw the gun, but he saw that Borden put his hand to his waist and pulled something out. He also saw a flash coming from Borden’s hand.

“I didn’t see what came out, but I had a burning sensation,” he said.

Lawyer Robert Defrington suggested to Salmon that the confrontation was more than he let go.

Salmon agreed that he and his wife had a fight at the party about salmon dancing with another woman at another event. She had walked home with friends after they had eaten something and arrived a few minutes before salmon.

Salmon denied that Borden had spoken with his wife at the door behind his back and denied being angry with him. Salmon also denied being jealous and telling Borden to stay away from his wife.

But it appeared in the video that Borden was talking to someone when Salmon crashed. Salmon said he reminded Farrington to refresh his memory, which Borden offered to help Salmon bring the equipment into the house. Salmon insisted that he was calm and never angry.

Farrington discussed a police statement that Salmon gave in the hospital. In it, when he approached Borden, he said that he thought Borden was on the phone, but he was unsure whether some of the comments were directed at the caller or him. “I said,” Let’s go, okay? “, Salmon told the police.

But Salmon said that Borden was on his cell phone “after he shot me” and did not agree that he was chasing Borden when the snout flashed.

The trial continues on Tuesday when Salmon’s wife is expected to testify.

[email protected]

twitter.com/JaneatLFPress