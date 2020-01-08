The acclaimed conceptual artist John Baldessari dies at 88 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

He also influenced dozens of other artists, both with his work and as a teacher at the prestigious California Institute of the Arts and the University of California, Los Angeles.

“His legendary class in Post-Studio Art gave those of us with enough brains to notice a sense of incredible happiness from just in the right place at the right time for the new freedoms in art,” wrote fellow artist David Salle in the 2013 introduction to a long interview that he conducted with Baldessari, his CalArts professor in the early 1970s.

Student met teacher at a time not long after Baldessari got frustrated with his own abstract expressionist paintings, loaded them into 10 boxes, brought them to a funeral home in San Diego and burned them.

Bored by an art movement that he believed was old and old, Baldessari went in search of something new, created multimedia works that, among other things, merged photos and paintings, sometimes contained pieces of recognizable objects or body parts, but in unimaginable ways and often perfectly shaped block letters as captions on the paintings.

It was a style that prompted art critic Christopher Knight from the Los Angeles Times to declare Baldessari “arguably America’s most influential conceptual artist.”

Over the course of his career, which continued into his 80s, Baldessari worked in forms such as prints, sculpture, text-based art, paintings and photographs, often two or more together.

Some of his most famous works were ‘God Nose’, which depicted a nose in the sky with those two words underneath; “The Intersection Series: Person and Dog / High Rise Building”, a mixture of photography and acrylic with a dog, a building, a car and other images; and “Double Bill: … And Matisse”, which combined inkjet print on canvas with acrylic and oil paint to represent a pair of running legs and the words “Just Matisse”.

These works and others often hit viewers as both brilliantly built and at the same time erratic, although Baldessari insisted that he never tried to be funny. Instead, he compared himself to a mystery writer and gave directions to the reader, or in this case the viewer, and had them sorted out.

“I am going back and forth between wanting to be lavish and insanely complex,” he told Salle during that interview in 2013. “I always compare what I do with the work of a mystery writer – for example, you don’t want to know the end of the book right away. “

Although he may not have intentionally intended his work to be humorous, Salle told The Associated Press on Monday that humor, irony, and humanity were so imbued with Baldessari’s personality that they “almost became the delivery system of his work.”

“And later, at some point, he added that visual glamor that was much different from other conceptual artists who were much more reserved,” Salle added. “That was a winning combination that made his work accessible and enjoyable and complex and compact at the same time.”

John Anthony Baldessari was born on June 17, 1931 in National City, California, a small town on the outskirts of San Diego and the Mexican city of Tijuana. His father, a salvage dealer, came from Austria and his mother from Denmark.

He showed artistic talent at a young age and was often chosen by teachers to make murals or other art projects. After high school, he decided to study art at San Diego State University, despite his father’s concern that it might be something that would make him struggle to make a living.

After obtaining a master’s degree, he continued to teach art at his alma mater, at local public schools and, for a summer, in a camp for juvenile criminals. He would be joking in later years that it was probably his imposing size, as well as his artistic skills that earned him that last job.

He painted and also showed his work, although he began to get bored with what he and others produced in the late 1960s.

Before setting fire to his paintings in 1970, he created a magazine cover with a copy of a painting with the words “This is not to look at”, painted under the work as a caption.

After burning his own work, he started teaching at CalArts, where his students were Salle, Mike Kelley, Barbara Bloom and other future prominent artists.

He later taught at UCLA for a few years.

Over the years, he has received numerous awards, including President Barack Obama’s National Medal of Arts.

His works are in the collections of the New York Museum of Modern Art, the Art Institute of Chicago, the Whitney Museum in New York, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art and in The Broad in Los Angeles, the Museum of Contemporary Art and the County Museum of Art.

“He is someone who has had more than 377 solo exhibitions, was part of more than 1500 group exhibitions, has produced more than 4,000 works of art,” said former MOCA director Philippe Vergne when the museum honored him in 2015.

While the accolades were held over the years, the gentle artist remained modest and even mocked his work during a 2018 performance on ‘The Simpsons’, in which he discussed art with Marge.

“I still have the idea that all those other people are artists. I am a Wannabe artist, “he told Salle in 2013.

When Salle told him that he had created a movement that changed art history, he laughed.

“I thought I was going to teach high school, maybe start a family, and do art on the weekend,” he replied.

Survivors are Baldessari’s daughter Annamarie and son Tony.

John Rogers, The Associated Press