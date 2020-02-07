The Academy is … talking “Almost Here” in the very first AP story, 15 years later

(Photo by: Tim Harmon)

The first time you heard the Academy Is … was probably when they opened for your favorite band, but don’t worry, their fame is anything but calculated.

In the course of a one-hour interview with AP, William Beckett is interrupted three times. First, by the sound of his bandmates at the Academy … fireworks firing on an abandoned school bus outside the location in Oklahoma City; secondly, to be asked by a potential concert visitor if it is OK if he goes to the band’s show drunk at 5 pm; and finally by a female fan who asks for her breast to be signed (an offer that Beckett respectfully rejects).

While an average 20-year-old would have the chance to participate everyone the Academy is one of these activities … frontman is too deeply absorbed in our conversation to think about one of these incidents. But again, nobody ever said that the Academy Is … was your average rock band.

TAI … was born when Beckett and guitarist / high school rival Mike Carden had a band at a local punk show in Chicago about a mutual love of bands like Italic and Death Cab for Cutie. However, that was not the only catalyst for their cooperation.

“We had the same complaints and the same ambition for what we wanted to do artistically, what we could not achieve by that time alone,” Beckett explains.

The group hired a few friends to back up, recorded a screamo-tinted five-song EP for the label of their friends, LLR, and started playing shows at the start of last year with then still relatively unknown colleagues such as Fall Out Boy.

“Sometimes when you see a band or a person, you can just see it it, “FOB bassist / singer Pete Wentz says. “I am definitely a word person and the ideas of (Beckett) are absolutely amazing.”

Wentz joined the band with Johned from Fueled By Ramen, who came to Chicago, hung around with the band for three days and – at Wentz’s insistence – signed the band to the label. “I called John every day for two weeks to tell him to sign the band: I was pretty much the most annoying person ever, “Wentz says laughing. “I think he may have signed them to get me out of business.”

With a record deal but no songs (or even a trailer) to their name, Beckett and Carden moved to a shared room in an apartment in Palatine, Illinois, where they spent three months writing their debut album, Almost here.

“A lot of (Almost here) is about making the record, “Carden explains. “I think that if I look at it now, it was a metaphor for our own pressure that we exert on ourselves. At the time, many of our friends did not take these great opportunities. They went to school and did their normal business, and everyone frowned at us and said: ‘What are you doing? Why are you doing it together? What are you baking? ”

What they did resulted in a brilliant collection of gems that combine the indie and classic rock influences of the duo with a cheerful and deceptively uncomplicated pop-punk sensitivity, TAI countries … on high-profile tours with Something businesslike, Straylight Run, Motion City soundtrack, Matchbook Romance and Armor for sleep– all prior to Almost hereThe release.

“I think this is the first band we’ve ever eliminated that didn’t have a real record at the time,” says Tony Thaxton, drummer for Motion City soundtrack. “I didn’t know if kids would respond to them or not, but they went great.”

For everyone who has seen the band live (or watched their video for ‘Checkmarks’), that shouldn’t be a huge shock. Beckett is a natural front man who sticks around the stage like a maniac and winding mic cords – and stands – like lassos, while the rest of the band – bass player Adam Siska, drummer Andy “The Butcher” Mrotek and guitarist Tom Conrad – are animated for a moment, bang their heads and engage the crowd with their antics on stage.

“That’s the best thing, man,” Carden explains about the live set of the band. “During that half an hour on (our fans) day, they have waited to be with you, and they sing along. I think of nothing but playing the song – and many of the people do the same. We are like that.”

Speaking of special moments, all this brings us to the aforementioned boob – and the fact that, despite their headliner status tonight, it’s probably not a frequent request from someone in Mae, for example.

“We have always wanted to concentrate on the songs and the message and on what we are trying to convey, but at the same time we are a rock band. And there is a certain element of a style and a swagger that go into it,” says Beckett when he insists that many of the band’s press – and reports about the band on the band – focus on its reluctant appearance or band ages of members (Siska has just turned 17). “I don’t feel so good there yet at “, he admits.” I mean, attention and seeing, “Oh, he’s so hot” as opposed to, “That song is really great.”

“People think we have this grand plan in mind, but as far as press photos and things like that, dude, I’m really telling you, it’s what it is,” Carden emphasizes emphatically. “I’ll be honest: if someone comes to us and really loves the album as it is, that’s great, man. That’s the best feeling I could ever explain. But in the same way, if someone comes to us comes and goes: “We have seen your photo in AP, and we really like what you look like, and we came to the show,” Should I say? I wish we had a better story for it, because it would probably be cool, but I don’t think we’re cool, you know? ”

Despite the series of girls, “next big thing” and the band’s rapidly growing fan base, TAI … are not satisfied with slowing down or – it seems that Beckett, at least – has a perceptible sense of satisfaction with their current rise. In fact, the band has already written 18 songs for them The next and they are embarking on a Japanese trip, followed by their first real headliner tour this fall.

“It would be very easy to grow big egos now:” Yes, we made it damn it, man, “Beckett chuckles. “But no, we not damn it “make it, man.” Every time I feel an ounce of ego or achievement, I remind myself that you’re not a horny shit. You haven’t done anything substantial. You have not achieved your goals. We will pop in U2 and be like, “This one is what it’s all about. You are not yet a Bono. It would be very, very easy to get lost in all that stuff. But it’s part of the game, and if I said I didn’t expect it to happen, I would be a liar. “

But the question remains: If Almost here the band said they still have a way to go, when will the Academy … finally arrive?

“If I imagine that place,” Beckett begins, “I see myself retiring with a wife and children, focusing on being a good father or perhaps producing and doing things purely for happiness. But now I’m just too damn young. I see no end in the next 15 years where I will feel comfortable just writing songs like these or just playing for these people. I always try to expand, and perhaps it is because of my upbringing and I never feel that what I am doing is enough – that I am always capable of more. “