The Academy is … post-spark "almost here" of 15th anniversary theories

The Academy is… Haven't played together since their 2015 reunion concerts, but the group made a rare Facebook post to tease something.

They posted a photo that is surprisingly similar to the cover of their debut album Almost Here.

The band's debut album arrives on the occasion of its 15th anniversary in February, which leads to speculation about another series of tour dates.

The group said nothing more and their last concert was on December 30, 2015.

You can see their message below.

More recently, their bass player Adam Siska commented on one of the group's demo tracks on Spotify.

In the spring, the iTunes bonus track from the group "Sodium" of their third and last studio album, Fast Times at Barrington High, hit the streaming service unexpectedly.

The news of the freshly surfaced songs was quickly noticed by Siska, who quickly reacted to the demo song.

"An old TAI demo has surfaced on Spotify, and a lot of people think it's a new song. I vaguely remember the demo, but frankly it stinks and I don't like it, and I promise that if we ever release new music, it should be much better than that! "

– Adam T. Siska (@siskybusiness) April 6, 2019

What do you think the Academy… teases? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

