The Academy is… will live in our hearts forever. After dominating the scene from the beginning to the mid-2000s, they haven’t played together since their reunion shows in 2015. Earlier this month, TAI released a photo surprisingly similar to the cover of their debut album. Almost thereThe cover art of. Almost here is approaching its 15th anniversary in February.

Now, The Academy Is… has gone to Facebook to share an event post. The event is a 15-year celebration of Almost Here, which will take place at an EmoVsPopPunk party next month in Chicago.

The Academy is … posted the event on Facebook saying, “Chicago’s Beauty Bar will celebrate 15 years of” Almost Here “on February 9. Come and sing loudly. “

The event is a regularly scheduled dance party that plays Mayday parade, All the time down, My Chemical Romance, blink-182 and all those other good things that most clubs don’t play.

This event is special because they will be playing throughout The Academy Is …’s Almost Here. The date of the celebration is February 9, just one day after Almost Here’s official birthday. In case you forgot, this album contains “Checkmarks” and “The Phrase That Pays”. Check out the full track list and listen to the album below.

The Academy Is… Almost Here tracklist

“Warning” “Season” “Slow down” “The phrase that pays” “Black Mamba” “Skeptics and true believers” “Offers” “Coche” “Down and Out” (William Beckett) “Almost there”

We know the bass player Adam Siska occasionally DJs a few places around Chicago but whether or not a member of the Academy is… will be there is not confirmed.

