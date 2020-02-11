The Academy explains why Luke Perry and other stars from 2020 missed Oscars in the Memoriam segment

During the 2020 Oscars, Luke Perry and other stars who died in 2019 were not recognized during the in-memoriam segment of the show, leaving many wondering why they were excluded.

The annual segment honors Hollywood talent that has passed away last year. This year, Billie Eilish sang a cover of The Beatles’ Yesterday, while photos on the screen of Kirk Douglas, Diahann Caroll, Danny Aiello, Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, were highlighted in the reel.

On Monday, February 10, the Academy published a statement about their decision-making process behind their in memoriam segment.

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment,” the statement said. “An executive committee that represents each branch considers the list and makes selections for the broadcast based on limited time available. All entries are recorded on Oscar.com and remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery. “

In addition to Perry, other notable stars who died in 2019 and were not included in the tribute. Cameron Boyce, a Disney Channel star who played in the Descendants franchise, Airwolf actor Jan-Michael Vincent, Bonnie and Clyde star Michael J. Pollard, and Tim Conway who played Mr. Having portrayed Tudball in The Carol Burnett Show are among the many who were not seen.

Because only a few were selected for the on-air segment, many have suggested that the Oscars do not have the segment at all.