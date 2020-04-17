The Aberdeen Airport drive-thru test center is empty because no one is checking in a death-affected nursing home – The Scottish Sun

A corona-DRIVE virus testing center – through NHS staff, is empty – because no one in the nursing home who has died has undergone an examination.

The swabbing site at Aberdeen airport, which was set up by the British Government to prioritize tests for frontline key workers, was not visited during the afternoon.

The coronavirus drive-thru testing center at Aberdeen Airport lay empty Credit: Newsline Media Ltd

We watched between 12:20 and 16:00, but no one passed through one of the five downtown lines in the Park and Depart car park.

Instead, staff members can be seen huddling at the front gate close to the ‘Keep Windows Closed’ sign, chatting in the sun and sipping coffee.

The site – which opened on Monday – is operated by Sodexo based solely on agreements for isolated key workers themselves and their family members.

MSP Northeast Labor Lewis MacDonald accused the British Government of “not taking testing seriously”.

He said: “The government needs to go far beyond that place now to recognize that, unless you test it in society, we will never be able to advance to the next stage. If we want to defeat this, we need to test, test, test. “

Other testing sites at Edinburgh Airport appear to have few patients while NHS workers in Port Glasgow are busier.

Meanwhile, it turns out that no swabs have been made at the nursing home where nine residents have died due to suspected Covid-19.

Another testing site at Edinburgh Airport seems to have few patients. Credit: Michael Schofield – The Sun Glasgow

Scottish leader Tory Jackson Carlaw said the Westacres facility at Newton Means, near Glasgow – operated by Newark Care – had made repeated requests to the Scottish Government for tests but they had so far fallen on deaf ears.

That happened after Nicola Sturgeon this week said that all occupants and workers who showed symptoms at the nursing home would be tested because of the “vulnerability” of the virus to spread.

But in a letter to the First Minister, chief executive Jack Ryan said: “Although now has lost nine residents whose deaths have been reported related to coronavirus, there has been no testing at any point.

“We have repeatedly requested testing, from the first level and for each case that develops in the following days.”

Mr Carlaw raised “serious concern” that the situation at the Newark facility would be “not isolated” and could be repeated at other nursing homes across the country.

Other nursing homes have been hit by suspected coronavirus deaths

MSP said: “They said very clearly that, although some residents died from this cruel virus, no progress was made in testing at all. Maybe if staff and residents could be tested at an early stage, some of these deaths could be avoided.”

In response, a Scottish Government spokesman said the tragedy was “truly heartbreaking”. He added: “The local health protection team is responsible for managing the outbreak in the nursing home, including any decision regarding testing.”

The Care Inspectorate has been asked to investigate the death toll.

Ms Sturgeon and Health Secretary Jeane Freeman insisted that testing people without signs of the virus was “unreliable”.

They said it could cause nursing homes to be given “false guarantees” because residents might test negatively before continuing to develop symptoms in the days afterwards.

However, MSP Nats Willie Coffey showed footie legend Sir Kenny Dalglish was stated positive although without symptoms.

During a virtual question and answer with Cabinet ministers, Mr Coffey asked Ms. Freeman whether all nursing home staff and residents could be tested “to take similar positive cases before and to take action to protect everyone faster”.

Ms Freeman replied: “There is still debate in the scientific and medical community about whether there is viability and endurance in testing people who have no symptoms.

“What’s really strong is the fact that tests work best and with the most reliability when they are used to test people who are symptoms of Covid-19.”

A total of 837 patients have now died in Scotland after testing positive for the corona virus, increasing 58 within 24 hours.

There were 7,409 confirmed cases, with 1,799 patients in the hospital including 189 in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon said how there was “stabilization” in the number of hospitalized and intensive care units, which she said gave “the first signs of hope” that the transmission of the virus by the public was slowing down.

Provisional Chief of Medical Staff First Minister Dr. Gregor Smith said everyone with Covid-19 now spreads it less than one other, reducing its transmission rate by about two thirds.

However, Ms. Sturgeon insisted there was still a “long way to go” and urged people to continue to stay at home and follow the steps of social distance.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government revealed a week’s supply of PPE equipment, including aprons, surgical masks and fluid-resistant gloves, will be sent to 100 locations to help suffering nursing home workers.

Ms Freeman said: “I believe that providing additional direct supplies to nursing homes will ensure all nursing homes in Scotland have enough PPE to enable them to continue to provide care and support safely to their residents.”

NHS staff are asked to treat coronavirus patients without dresses as hospitals to run out of time

