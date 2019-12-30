The A-League could lead a global live VAR communication experiment after discussions with the IFAB

Loading...

League A and referees told The Herald that the IFAB had asked the competition to submit a draft written protocol for the experiment, which was discussed at the meeting 39 annual business of the organization in Belfast at the beginning of the month.

According to the IFAB website: "The meeting ended with a detailed update on the use of VARs worldwide and in particular, the growing demand for more information. immediate on the final decisions of the arbitrator after a review of the VAR. Members agreed to explore different communication options to improve understanding of the decision-making process. "

Ligue A has long been at the forefront of VAR use – it was the first high level competition in the world to implement the system and could now be the first one of the first to help supporters understand how and why certain decisions are made. , having argued for this result for some time.

"We have worked closely with IFAB to allow the communications people saw after the match (Sunday) to be broadcast live and at the stadiums," said the head of Ligue A , Greg O & # 39; Rourke, at the Herald.

"We don't want the VAR to be a focal point of the game, but when it's put into action, we need to make sure that our fans understand communication and decision-making and we think the feedback that we had to our clips would support that.

"What you can see here is already when it is transparent, while not everyone agrees with the decision, they at least understand the process and the reasoning."

“The way it was all communicated and managed was perfect. This is exactly what you would expect from VAR.

Football Coaches Association President Phil Moss on Sunday's VAR review

The IFAB has long been conservative with regard to the dissemination of referees' communications, their concerns being said to revolve around the potential of translation or interpretation problems for officials speaking multiple languages.

But pressure is mounting on IFAB to make changes to VAR, with many coaches, players and fans around the world calling for its complete removal.

Under the terms of the trial under discussion, only communications during VAR field reviews would be broadcast – the referee microphones would not be activated at any other time.

The idea has significant support across the game – including coaches, many of whom in the A-League have been regularly irritated by VAR interventions and have arguably the most to lose through its use.

The two coaches and referees advocacy organizations – Football Coaches Australia (FCA) and the Professional Football Referees Association (PFRA) – met on Sunday at the Netstrata Jubilee Stadium at what would have been a first Australian summit to discuss overuse perceived from VAR. and improve relationships and understanding.

FCA President Phil Moss was actually connected to the referees communication system for Sydney's 2-1 win over Melbourne City, allowing him to hear every word spoken by officials during the match and to 39; listen to Grant's VAR review as you go.

"There were a few myths that were shattered, from the standpoint of referees who did not understand football or tactics," said Moss.

"We can't deny that technology is going to be involved in our game now because you'd be mad not to use it. When Kris-Griffith Jones stepped in as VAR over tackle from Rhyan Grant, the way everything was communicated and managed was perfect.

"This is exactly what you would expect from VAR – Kurt (Ams, referee) got it wrong at the time, VAR overturned that and I don't think even Stevie Corica or Rhyan would say it doesn't Was not the right decision. "

