The 93-year-old woman’s blockchain PLEA for help is viral, the answer is even more epic

A 93-year-old woman in Pennsylvania is focused on having her essentials during quarantine. Essential to be beer, of course. The Coors Light drinker recently posted a fun message and got the perfect answer.

According to CNN, Olive Veronesi went viral last week when local station KDKA shared a photo of her with a sign saying: “I NEED MORE BEER !!” It has been shared more than 5 million times.

Olive Veronesi, 93, of Seminole, PA, is doing her part to stay home and stay safe and is sending this message to her neighbors and daughter.

The 93-year-old woman needs beer during her quarantine

“I’ve been in my last 12 cans, I drink a beer every night,” Olive told KDKA. “You know what beer has vitamins good for you, as long as you don’t overdo it.”

Olive had a family member snap a picture of her in her window holding a can of Coors Light and a dry erase board with the message: “I NEED MORE BEER !!” The image went viral and hit Olive’s favorite beer brand.

Coors surprised Olive with 150 beers and a promise to replenish whenever she needs it. Upon receiving the delivery, Olive presented a new poster that read: “MORE BEER!”

ONLY: 93-year-old Olive Veronesi of Seminole, PA, holding a sign in her window asking for more beer, received a delivery from @CoorsLight. The brand tells me that today 150 cans came to their house. pic.twitter.com/c2lfGFBBTS

– Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) April 13, 2020

Oliva gets 10 cases of her favorite beer

Olive now has 10 Coors Light cases to get her through coronavirus quarantine. She reportedly opened a can as soon as the delivery arrived, saying “It tastes good.”

“Even in the time before COVID, we would be happy to comply with Olive’s request,” a Molson Coors spokesperson told CNN. “But right now, during these unusual times, bringing a little joy to someone’s day is the least we can do.”

According to NBC News, when consumed in moderation, beer can have health benefits. It can reduce your risk of diabetes, make your heart healthier and, yes, help you live longer. It seems that Olive has the right idea.

