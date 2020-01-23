The 9 lowest points of the Roy Williams era

The UNC basketball program has had tremendous success in the past 17 seasons. Are the Tar Heels nearing a historic low? We’ve put together the nine lowest points from the Roy Williams era.

The North Carolina Tar Heels are lagging through the worst season in a long time, but don’t expect anyone to feel sorry for the struggling blue blood.

With more than 2,200 wins, 20 final four appearances and six NCAA tournament titles, North Carolina was one of the most successful programs in college basketball history. The Tar Heels had two of the greatest coaches in the history of the sport – Dean Smith and Roy Williams – who are currently fourth on the college basketball list with 879 each.

North Carolina has long been an integral part of the sport, and despite their current downturn, they’re unlikely to end up like Indiana or UCLA – former game titans who have become mere mortals. Yes, they sit between 8-10 in the season and have never looked worse in the Roy Williams era, but it won’t be long. The 2020 recruiting class should take care of that, and Williams accidentally didn’t become a Hall of Fame coach with three national titles.

But is that the worst that Williams and the Tar Heels ever had? We’ll cover that today when we look back at the nine lowest points of the Roy Williams era in Chapel Hill.