KENNEBUNK, Maine (AP) – His beloved New England Patriots are not in the Super Bowl, but that will not stop Maine Crisis from being there.

The 83-year-old Crisman is one of a handful of people who can claim to have attended every Super Bowl as a fan, and he is in Miami as the series progresses.

He said he didn’t feel tense because the Patriots are not in play.

“It’s a different feeling,” Crisman told the Portland Press Herald. “It is definitely more stressful when the Patriots are there. I am worried about the outcome. This is quite relaxed.”

San Francisco and Kansas City meet each other in Miami on Sunday.

Crisman is an original member of the Never-Missed-a-Super-Bowl fan club that was once screened on a Visa commercial. Three members of the club have died in recent years: Stan Whitaker, Robert Cook and Larry Jacobson, the newspaper reported.

Now there are only Crisman and Tom Henschel from Pittsburgh, from the commercial, and a third fan who turned up later, Gregory Eaton from Michigan.

Crisman said he had considered stopping after 50 Super Bowls, but the Patriots continued to win. So he went. This year he doesn’t have that excuse to go. “I’m just going because of habit,” he said.