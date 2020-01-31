The 8 best smartwatches (2020): Apple Watch, Samsung, Wear OS

Sometimes you don’t want a digital screen on your wrist. If you prefer the traditional style of analog watches (or maybe you just want to expand your smartwatch collection), I would recommend the Misfit Command. It comes in a case size of 44 or 45 mm in countless colors and straps, and it certainly doesn’t look like a smart watch. It follows the usual steps, calories and distance. Oh, and if you wear it to bed, it will measure sleep time. It’s pretty rudimentary; because there is no screen, you can only view your activity via the Android or iOS app.

The rest of the functions require a bit of memorization. You can receive notifications for smartphone notifications (I recommend that you select only a handful of apps, otherwise your wrist will constantly buzz) and you can set these apps to the hours on the watch face. For example, I set up Facebook Messenger for 1 hour, so whenever I received a message on the app, the hands went to 1 and the watch vibrated. Once I remembered which apps I had set to which number, seeing the pointers was enough to let me decide if I wanted to take my phone out.

You can also assign the two buttons on the watch a specific task, show you the time in another city to my favorite – control the music playback on my phone. Best of all, the watch can survive in a swimming pool, and it does not need to be charged! It uses a CR2430 lithium battery that lasts for a year. You can easily purchase a replacement battery online and replace it yourself.

