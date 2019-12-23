The 8 best board game apps of 2019

Loading...

Board games continue their momentum in the electronic space, with at least a dozen digital adaptations released in 2019, and that without counting the numerous games in Early Access (such as Gloomhaven) or approaching beta (Charterstone). Next, I ranked my eighth best of the year according to the quality of the application, the gaming experience and the purchase price.

Other games were too faulty or just not good enough to include them. I will give an honorable mention to Takenoko, which was launched in early December and looks fantastic … but it is too flawed to recommend it at this time. For example, if you change the application midway through the game, the application generally restarts and loses your progress, and the application requires you to touch too many times during the movements of AI opponents. (Surprisingly, it is from Asmodee Digital, which generally does such a good and error-free job, so I hope these problems will eventually be resolved, but for now I would say wait until you buy even if you love the table version).

But these eight are each worth their time. We will start things with …

8. Mystic Vale (Nomadic Games)

Mystic Vale is a "card creation" deck builder, where you buy cards from the market and use them to improve the cards that are already in your deck. Each card has three slots that you can update, and you can only add a new card to an existing one if the correct slot remains unused. As with most deck builders, you are trying to get as many victory points as you can, mainly through card values, but here are additional points in a shared group that you can acquire through combinations of correct letters.

The digital version does a great job of allowing you to scroll through the two rows of the market and through its two rows of cards (cards in play and permanent cards), expanding or eliminating the focus as necessary and highlighting which cards you can buy and Play legally every turn My only objection to the application is that the game ends so abruptly: there is no warning unless you are watching the stash of victory points to see that it is almost sold out.

7. Aeon’s End (Handelabra Games)

I wouldn't have thought a bit about Aeon & # 39; s End before trying this app, which is at the top end of the price range for table game applications at $ 9.99, but this implementation really sells the game itself and makes a Fantastic job doing it. clarify to the player what are the options available. Aeon’s End, a cooperative deck builder, confronts players against a single opponent that operates from their own deck and must be defeated in a course of many rounds while counterattacking and adding harmful cards to player decks. The enemy can have 60 life points that players must exhaust, while the enemy can earn by depleting the value of the life point of the Gravewell players' house, which starts at a much lower number. Player decks comprise only two types of cards (beyond what the enemy adds), attack spells (which, err, attack the bad guys) and currency cards (which help you buy better market cards).

Your first rounds will be kicked in the queue, but eventually you get more powerful cards, open more "infractions" so you can cast more attack spells and begin to see the tide shift in your favor. The application works great and the help of the game is incredibly useful; There were some rare cases in which I did not immediately understand what the application wanted me to do, but on my second play I was ready.

6. 7 Wonders Duel (Digital Repos)

This launch of the application received little fanfare despite the exalted state of the cardboard game as the best two-player game on BoardGameGeek. (Ars also recommended it in our own board game guide for two players).

7 Wonders Duel reinvents the great 3-7 player game 7 Wonders as a more interactive conflict for two players. In each of the three rounds, players distribute a box of cards in a specific way to the table between them, then alternate the purchase cards of the visible cards unlocked in that box. Some of these letters grant resources, some grant points, some grant military strength, and many grant free cards in subsequent rounds. You can win 7 Wonders Duel by earning the most points, or you can close the game early by gaining a great military advantage or collecting six unique scientific tokens.

The application makes the cost of building each card clear through a number in the upper left corner that changes color if it is out of reach. The game can also be played on small screens, as long as you are well with frequent movements of touching and pressing to see more closely several cards. The only flaw is that building Wonders is not intuitive: you must click on your Wonders to activate a pop-up screen, then drag a card from the box to the Wonder you want to build. AI players seem strong, or I'm not very good, and they move quickly so you can play a full game against the application in just a few minutes.

5. Invaders of the North Sea (Dire Wolf Digital)

Raiders is the first Shem Phillips worker placement game in a trilogy of worker placement games that has been followed by two more games in another trilogy of worker placement games (understood?), All of which have the same Stupid but wonderful work of art Raiders of the North Sea was perfect for a port in the digital space because it is a game of many pieces, so the configuration and cleanliness are a bit difficult. Players gather supplies in town, locate a worker to use an action space and pick up another worker to use a second action space, and collect coins to hire a crew to attack ships. Once they meet the requirements to attack a space at the top of the board, players can go to storm, collect rewards and victory points, but often lose one or two crew members in the process.

The application not only looks great, it moves well, and the developers allow you to jump from the village to the assault section so that it is always clear what action spaces are available and what they do or cost. There is a campaign mode that forces you to play with some variants and stretch a bit, but I didn't find it challenging enough. AI players were too weak in the initial version, but at least they have increased a bit in subsequent updates.