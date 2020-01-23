The 737 MAX delay is just one of Boeing's many problems

The past 10 months have not been good for Boeing for a variety of reasons – ended in December with the failure of the company’s Starliner commercial crew vehicle to reach the right track in its unscrewed debut. But the company’s biggest problem remains the 737 MAX, which has been on the ground since last spring after two crashes in which 346 people were killed. Combined, the crashes are the worst air disaster since September 11, 2001.

Both were at least partly caused by a sensor failure without redundancy and a problem with MCAS, the new software that controls the handling of the aircraft for which the crews are not trained to overcome.

Boeing managers now tell the company’s 737 MAX customers that the software fix needed to make the aircraft airworthy will not be approved in the near future and that it will probably be June or July before the Federal Aviation Administration takes the plane recertification for flight – this means that the aircraft has been on the ground for at least 16 months.

The FAA, in turn, has not set a timetable for recertification of the aircraft. In an email statement, an FAA spokesperson said, “We will continue to work with other safety regulators to review Boeing’s work as the company performs the required safety assessments and addresses any issues that arise during testing.”

In the past, Boeing could rely on its space and defense divisions to sustain the business when its commercial passenger aircraft faltered and vice versa. But over the past decade, Boeing’s defense, aerospace and security activities – consolidated in one division in 2017 – have not grown well. And the growth in total income was largely due to the sale of the 737 MAX.

Boeing, once known for a culture of safety and rigorous engineering, has built a reputation over the past decade for sloppy work, blown deadlines and downright scandal.

Space Cases

The commercial spaceship CST-100 Starliner was supposed to be a slam dunk – a competition that, given the company’s reputation in space systems (as a partner in the United Launch Alliance and one of the major contributors to building and maintaining the International Space Station), Boeing seemed to have been losing.

Yet Boeing did exactly that. The program suffered a series of setbacks, including a problem with an abort system path test. In November, the NASA inspector general reported that the Starliner would cost 60 percent more per seat than the CrewX from SpaceX. The Crew Dragon completed a successful unmanned demo last March. And despite an explosive failure on the launch pad last April, SpaceX managed to complete this final unmanned test this month.

Failure to reach the ISS track with the Starliner Demo 1 launch was the result of a very expensive software error. And while the rest of the flight was declared successful – including a soft landing on land at White Sands Space Harbor in New Mexico – there were other problems related to the failure of bow thrusters on the service module associated with the way they were used to try increase the Starliner job. Those problems with the bow thruster may have caused the spacecraft to fail other tests.

Meanwhile, Boeing’s piece of the Space Launch System has come a long way to delivery, with the first core phase just completed. The delays have further reduced all associated programs, including the current moon plans from NASA, and it is unlikely that the rocket will see its first flight until 2021.

Of course, most spending on the program – 72 percent – was overhead. So not all cost overruns are Boeing’s fault. But the costs of Boeing in the cost-plus program have risen unexpectedly. NASA apparently does not care, that is in the process of buying the rockets – and offers $ 270 million on top of the cost-plus contract to deliver 10.

Refuel it

Boeing’s KC-46 Pegasus tanker program has the shadow of scandal hanging over it. Why? Because it forced Boeing’s CEO to resign for the last time and put the financial director of the company (and the former Air Force purchasing officer) in prison. But because the competition was a Northrop collaboration with Airbus, Boeing nevertheless succeeded in somehow gaining sufficient political influence to get the contract. And the company has since experienced delays and difficulties.

