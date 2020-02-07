The $ 70 million gift from Morgridges to UW-Madison supports faculty hiring

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4677732002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=fundraising%2Crebecca-blank%2Ccommercial-building-projects%2Cdesire%2Coverall-positive&simpleTarget=custom-abbive&simpleExclusion=custom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Feducation&ssts=news%2Feducation&series=" name="snow-player/4677732002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/06/USAT/07a3d636-929b-464d-a68b-a05e1e813598-16x9.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE Purchase photo

UW-Madison announced a $ 70 million gift from John and Tashia Morgridge, billionaire alumni and old university supporters. (Photo: Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

MADISON – Chancellor Rebecca Blank, UW-Madison, announced a $ 70 million gift from frequent donors John and Tashia Morgridge, a one-on-one matching gift that raises money to attract and retain the faculty to the campus.

At the end of last year, the Badger alumni couple created their third matching gift at the university, which raised $ 34 million for the university when gifts and match dollars are combined.

Thursday’s competition is in the final year of UW-Madison’s All Ways Forward fundraising campaign, which will end at the end of 2020. The $ 3.2 billion campaign goal has already been achieved.

In a presentation to the UW Board of Regents on Thursday, Blank said the campaign has already funded more than 3,800 new scholarships, built projects on campus and more than 350 new faculty positions.

“Those faculty positions are one of our best tools to ensure that we maintain the quality of the faculty that we want,” Blank said.

The Morgridges, who graduated from UW-Madison in 1955, have been making important donations to the state flagship campus for years and are funding and forming almost every corner of the university.

In 2014, the UW-Madison couple gave a $ 100 million gift to accept and retain the faculty, which remains the largest in the school’s history.

That gift generated $ 250 million, a large part of which went to the endowed faculty – 41 new chairs and professors alone – and supporting new employees in departments from history to computer science.

The money also supported a new academic department and two special chairs in the School of Medicine and Public Health and two special positions in the School of Education.

Previous gifts included at least $ 100 million to support the Morgridge Institute for Research, which focuses on biology research, and more than $ 32 million for renovating and expanding the building in which the School of Education is located.

They also support the King-Morgridge Scholars program, which brings students from developing countries to study at UW-Madison and the Morgridge Center for Public Service, which supports students in public service.

The Morgridges are among the high-profile people who sit on the board of a new UW-Madison law group, Badgers United, calling for the end of the legislative freezing of tuition fees at UW schools. The group wants to encourage legislators to restore government funding on the flagship campus.

Blank told the regents that the part of the government funding going to the UW-Madison budget is now lower than the average that the public Big 10 peers receive.

She said that a fall in investment threatens the quality and prestige of public universities throughout the state. Wisconsin’s higher education was formerly seen as “above-average” nationwide, she said, but that a decade of under-average public funding has changed perception and would continue to do so.

Hiring a top faculty – by offering competitive pay and the opportunity to do influential work in a diverse and inclusive workforce – will be crucial to keeping UW-Madison competitive, Blank said.

Contact Devi Shastri at 414-224-2193 or [email protected] Follow her on Twitter at @DeviShastri.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/news/education/2020/02/06/morgridges-70-dollar-gift-uw-madison-support-faculty-hiring/4679007002/