The 7 month old daughter of Kobe is on her feet

Vanessa Bryant posts a cute video of her youngest daughter Capri. Photo credit: @ vanessabryant / Instagram

Vanessa, widow of Kobe Bryant, went to Instagram on Saturday to show a video of her youngest daughter, seven-month-old Capri, learning how to stand up.

Millions of Vanessa Bryant’s Instagram fans have raved about the adorable baby since the video was released.

The video shows little Capri, who, according to TMZ, is happily fighting with the help of Vanessa’s sister Sharia Washington to get back on her feet.

Little Capri tries her latest trick several times and every time she succeeds she looks over her shoulder at the camera with a disarming smile on her pretty little face. The radiant joy on the little girl’s face shows that she is proud of her accomplishment.

Vanessa captures the incredibly cute video with a reference to “Gigi”, the nickname of Capri’s 13-year-old big sister Gianna, who died in a helicopter crash with her father Kobe on January 26, 2020.

“My Koko Bean. She looks exactly like my Gigi through her father’s eyes. Aunt Ri-Ri. #7 month.”

Capri Bryant’s adorable video goes viral

The video has received over 6.1 million views since it was uploaded to Instagram today.

Vanessa is the person behind the camera and viewers can hear her cheer on her baby to accomplish her latest amazing feat.

“Good job, Koko, good job. Good girl, Mamacita. Do you want to do it again? “Says Vanessa.

Capri giggles excitedly when she gets up for the first time. She looks at her mother behind the camera to encourage her.

Capri is determined to prove that her first success was no accident. It rises so powerfully for the second time that the Sharia loses grip for a moment. But finally everything is fine when Capri is on his feet a second time. She looks at her mother behind the camera and giggles excitedly as she celebrates.

The fans were happy that the family had recovered after the tragedy. Capri has two other older sisters, 17-year-old Natalia (born in January 200) and 3-year-old Bianka (born in December 2016).

Vanessa Bryant has been active on Instagram lately

Vanessa, 37, was recently active on Instagram. Since the announcement of the death of her husband Kobe and her 13-year-old daughter, there has been an increase in her followers on Instagram.

She went to Instagram on January 29 to express her appreciation for her support:

“My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who have shown support and love in this terrible time. We are devastated by the sudden loss of my dear husband Kobe and my lovely, sweet Gianna.”

Kobe Bryant monument

Meanwhile, the family has announced that a public memorial to the late NBA star Kobe (41) and his daughter Gianna will be held at the Los Angeles Lakers Staples Center on February 24.

Gianna and Kobe and several other people went to a basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks on January 26 when the tragic helicopter crash happened.