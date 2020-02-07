The 7 Best Drones (2020): DJI, Parrot, Syma

It is no exaggeration to say that drones have changed the way we view the world. They once took difficult and expensive film techniques and made them accessible to everyone. Videos that once needed a camera crew, expensive taps and hours of filming can now be done in minutes by the best drones with a tap on the “auto take off” button.

However, drones are not just flying cameras; they are also the modern version of remote-controlled vehicles, and again they have made flying easier and more accessible thanks to intelligent collision sensors that protect your investment against accidents. Although a dizzying array of drones is available, there is a basic division to watch out for: cheaper drones, while fun, will never fly so well or produce the kind of video and photo results that are possible with more expensive models. With drones you get what you pay for, perhaps more than with other technology that I have tested. That said, if you don’t worry about YouTube with your breathtaking panoramic masterpiece, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good, fun drone. Here are the best drones for every budget.

