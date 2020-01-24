The 6-year-old shares his obsession with space with his uncle: NPR

Six-year-old Jerry Morrison and his uncle Joey Jefferson, a NASA engineer, will talk about their mutual love of space learning in their November 2019 StoryCorps interview in Los Angeles.

Jerry Morrison is six years old and is already shooting for the stars.

“I want to live on another planet,” Jerry told his uncle Joey Jefferson at StoryCorps in November. “There is so much to see: fog, hot Jupiter and supernova remains. They look so beautiful.”

Jefferson, 29, fell in love with space early on. It started with a wind-up toy for a space shuttle that his mother had given him as a child. Today he is a mission operations engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab, where he commanded the Spitzer Space Telescope and the Cassini spacecraft to Saturn.

Jefferson, who lives in California, and Jerry, who lives in Florida, meet a few times a year and their conversations are always about their shared love of space.

“What kind of planet would you live on?” Jerry asked his uncle at StoryCorps.

“Of course everyone will say Mars, right? Do you want to say Mars?” Jefferson replied.

No, Jerry wants to live a lot further away from Mars: on an exoplanet (a planet beyond the solar system) called Kepler-452b. NASA announced its discovery of the Earth-like planet in 2015.

“We estimate that there are trillions of galaxies out there,” Jefferson said to Jerry. “There are a lot of stars and a lot of exoplanets that we have to find, so we need people like you to continue what you do.”

Jefferson wants his nephew not only to hold onto his curiosity, but also to share what he learns with others. And Jerry already got the chance. As a kindergarten teacher, he taught the fifth graders of his school about the planets of the solar system last year.

“It was a great opportunity for me,” said Jerry. “It was fantastic.”

Jerry said he was learning about space from his uncle. “I’ve learned a lot from you, as much as I can’t imagine,” said Jerry.

“You learn so much from yourself that you teach me too,” said Jefferson. “And that’s really cool. The more you learn, the more we realize that the little things in life that we take for granted are exactly the things that make life possible. So when I look at the stars, I think about it.”

His hope for Jerry is that he will do and continue to learn the things he loves most. “You can do whatever you want, but in the future you will probably go to Kepler-452b.”

