The 6 most emotional moments from the last season of ‘Bojack Horseman’

Warning: contains spoilers for the last season of Bojack Horseman.

Well it’s over.

After six seasons of Hollywoo, existentially challenged horses and heartbreaking pathos, Bojack Horseman has finally hung up his reins.

Given how tear-inducing crushing the show sometimes had the capacity to be, season 6 was always probably a sob or two – and it certainly did.

From meditations to mental health to final farewell conversations, here are some of the moments that have touched me the most …

1. Young Bojack crawls on the couch with his mother after taking his first drink

Image: netflix / mixable composite

There are many Bojack Horseman episodes that can compete for the title of “Most Devastating Ending,” and I think the beginning of season 6 deserves to be there.

While we watch the rehabilitation of Bojack in the first episode, we occasionally get flashbacks for his youth, all of which are a way to explain his addiction as an adult.

The last one sees a very small Bojack walk into his parents’ living room. It’s the aftermath of a party. Bottles sow the floor and unbalanced music blares from the record player. Bojack looks around nervously, takes a sip from an open vodka bottle and curls himself on the couch next to his unconscious mother.

I never thought a little cartoon horse in a sailor’s outfit could make me cry, but here we are.

2. Princess Carolyn calls her baby

Image: netflix / mixable composite

One of the things that I like most about Bojack is how well everything is connected. Visual gags, small characters and old references often come back in the show and surprise you.

Back in season 4, we were shown the unique method that Princess Carolyn has for dealing with very bad days: introducing a future family member – in this case a little cat named Ruthie – who told her classmates how her great-great-great-grandmother always is managed to eventually reach the top.

At the end of the episode, Ruthie turned out to be nothing more than the coping mechanism of Princess Carolyn. But at the end of season 6, episode 2, she becomes real.

After she had struggled to come up with a name for her baby – and struggled to balance parenthood with her hectic working life – Princess Carolyn finally shared a bonding moment at home with her child.

And that’s when the name comes to her.

3. Diane struggles with depression

Diane spends much of the last season struggling with writers’ block and depression – and when Bojack makes her surprise visit after leaving rehab, we get an insight into how difficult things are.

In episode 7, her conversation with Bojack – in which she talks about her fear of taking medication and her fear of her friend getting tired of her – is exactly the kind of exchange that does the show so well. It is real, it is moving, and for the many people who have experienced psychological problems, it is probably also related.

4. And Diane’s writing is going to lead a life of its own

After touching Diane’s depression in the first half of season 6, the show then delves even deeper into episode 10 – bringing her fears and worries to life through the notes she makes for her book, which then changes and a sad life starts from themselves.

There are moving moments throughout the episode, but the real sadness comes from seeing how much Diane constantly blames herself.

5. Bojack’s last conversation with Princess Carolyn

Like many of the very last episodes of the show, episode 16 is gripping in a bittersweet way. It feels like an end, which is sad, but there is also a tone of warmth.

While Bojack joins Princess Carolyn for a dance on her wedding day, he imagines a scenario in which a disaster occurs, and he is the only one who can talk her around and save the opportunity. She moods him and plays along and asks what he would say to her.

“You are here because at a certain point Princess Carolyn thought this was a good idea, and I think we should listen to her,” Bojack replies. “Because she is the smartest woman I know.”

They hug each other tightly, eyes closed.

6. And finally, his farewell conversation with Diane

Image: netflix / mixable composite

The talk on the roof of Diane and Bojack is in many ways the perfect end to the show. It’s funny, it’s moving and it’s beautifully written. There is also a fairly clear subtext under the whole thing, even if it is not explicitly said: this is probably the last time Diane and Bojack will ever see each other.

In this way, Bojack Horseman ends a tone that resonates throughout the show.

The saddest things are not always things that are spoken aloud, but sometimes things that are not said.

Image: netflix / mixable composite

In Todd’s words: “It was fun while it lasted.”

