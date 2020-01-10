The 6 best toys on CES 2020: STEM, Robots, AR board games

Loading...

We live in the golden age of STEM toys. This year there are dozens of companies on the CES floor who all hope that their edem-related STEM-related toys will become your children’s playroom later this year.

A welcome trend we have seen here at CES is a return of tactile toys. Every app-driving toy we saw had a realistic way of communicating with it. This reflects the rise of AR (augmented reality) more broadly, but it can also mean a change in the way toy and app makers approach screen time with little ones.

Ahren Hoffman, director of business development at the American Specialty Toy Retailing Association, points out that “when children get the chance to learn through auditory, visual, kinesthetic and tactile play, their involvement is more effective and longer-lasting.”

We have seen evidence here at CES that toy and app makers come to this idea. As Amanda Gummer or Good Play Guide told me: “It’s great to see technology companies encourage a more balanced approach to playing children.”

However, do not understand that children’s toys are becoming serious. Going back to the real world has made these toys and games more fun, not less. Here are six of our favorite toys from CES 2020.

Shifu Tacto AR

Shifu’s Tacto AR is perhaps the best example of the digital and spatial combo toys that we have seen here. Tacto is an AR version of the board game. Place your tablet on the hardware and then communicate with the games using real pieces.

Aimed at children aged 4-12, Tacto launches with three game sets: Elements, which uses molecular figurines to teach children chemistry; Laser, an shooting game in Astroid style; and Quest, an adventure game in the spirit of Zelda. All three form a nice balance between the digital and physical world – and they are fully enjoyable, even while teaching.

Tacto is coming out in June. It costs $ 60 for one game or $ 100 for all three games.

Tori Explorer package

Photo: Amy Lombard.