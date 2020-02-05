The 5G activities of Qualcomm reach a “considerable bending point”

Qualcomm published better-than-expected financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday and stated that the company has realized the benefits of switching to 5G.

Qualcomm’s non-GAAP Q1 earnings per share amounted to 99 cents, a decrease of 18 percent on an annual basis. Sales for the quarter amounted to $ 5.05 billion, an increase of 5 percent on an annual basis.

Analysts were looking for a profit of 85 cents per share on sales of $ 4.83 billion.

“Our strong fiscal financial results for the first quarter reflect an important inflection point for Qualcomm when we begin to realize the benefits of the 5G ramp,” said CEO Steve Mollenkopf in a statement.

Sales in the Qualcomm Technology Licensing segment (QTL) in the first quarter, Qualcomm’s licensing division, were $ 1.4 billion, an increase of 38 percent on an annual basis. QTL accounts for a significant portion of Qualcomm’s income.

The other business segment of the company, QCT (Qualcomm CDA Technologies), accounts for most of its sales. QCT sales were $ 3.62 billion in the first quarter, a decrease of 3 percent on an annual basis. Within QCT, chip shipments from MSM ((mobile station modem)) reached 155 million in Q1, a decrease of 17 percent on an annual basis.

In a statement to ZDNet, technology analyst Patrick Moorhead attributed the solid Q1 performance of Qualcomm to growth in the smartphone market in terms of units and the growing success of Qualcomm’s RF activities.

“5G seems to pay financially. It also helps that most Qualcomm customers actually pay for licenses,” Moorhead said. “The company’s 5G outlook still looks pretty positive, and holds on to the 5G prediction for handsets between 175M and 225M units in 2020. I believe Qualcomm is positioned for a large 5G volume, considering the regular and premium digital and end-to-end RF capabilities. “

For the second quarter of fiscal year 2020, Qualcomm expects revenues between $ 4.9 billion and $ 5.7 billion.