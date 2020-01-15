The 59-year-old veterinarian is returning to basic training in the army

If you leave for basic training in Fort Jackson in June, you may meet a slightly older soldier.

According to a report by Kyle Rempfer from the Army Times, 59-year-old Staff Sgt. Monte L. Gould left office in 2009 – three years before he retired.

After spending more time with his family, Gould began a lengthy process to re-enlist in the army reserves “so that he could retire and possibly give something back” for the younger generation of soldiers.

His time-out requires that he return to basic education, which shouldn’t be a problem considering that “he still trains jiu jitsu and rucks £ 50 seven a week,” reports the Army Times.

“If I’m lucky, I’m 20 years old and fell dead,” Gould told the Army Times. “For me it is a last hurray. Having the opportunity to serve again is a thrill. I look at the barrel at 60 and know all the health problems that come afterwards.”

Gould had a busy career getting to where he is today. He joined the Marines in 1978 and later worked for the California law enforcement agencies. Around the time Operation Desert Storm started, he entered the National Guard as an infantryman. He even tried to take part in the evaluation and selection of the special forces, but was told that he was “too old”.

“I was 40 years old at the time,” he told the Army Times.

He joined civil affairs through an Army Reserve unit in California and was deployed to Afghanistan in 2004. He later joined the 7th Psychological Operations Group and only left the service when he realized that another assignment “could prove problematic for his personal life”.

Gould started thinking about joining again when his son went to the Army Reserves. His wife agreed, and so Gould started to re-register, even losing 45 pounds to meet the size and weight requirements.

Then he was rejected because of his age.

But Gould took no no for an answer – instead, he contacted his congressman and a friend at the Pentagon and eventually brought his documents to the top of the army personnel.

Lisa Ferguson, spokeswoman for the Army Recruiting Command, told the Army Times that Gould is not the oldest person to complete basic training; A 68 year old who was shipped in 1999.

“I had high hopes,” said his recruit Sgt. 1st Class Richard Caroll, Army Times said. “I like a challenge and it was quite challenging.

Now Gould is on his way to basic training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina this summer. He said he was told he could keep his rank as a non-commissioned officer and continue to wear his combat badges.

After the BCT, Gould will join a division of the 405th Civil Affairs Battalion – just like his son Spc. Jarrod Gould. And he plans to keep going for as long as possible, he told the Army Times, even if it involves a different mission.