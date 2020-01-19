Would you like to see the worst acts that have ever appeared on AGT? We think we found her. Although the show regularly shows incredible talent, there are always a few guys in the mix.

The worst acts are usually revived on their first AGT audition, but occasionally they make it to the second round before crashing and burning. Watch the videos below and try not to watch the judges.

The worst incidents ever with the “AGT”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qixVnjXeMD8 [/ embed]

Death – Season 14

This stand-up comedian in a black hood and skeleton makeup tells a few funny jokes about his job as a grim reaper. To make things even more uncomfortable, he stood there waiting for the laugh that hadn’t come. “It’s so bad, it’s good!” Howie Mandel chuckled. Death ended with four buzzers. “We hate you,” said Simon Cowell.

SO MANY DISAPPOINTING ACTS! ARE “AGT’S STANDARDS SLIPPING”?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dh9nTYSqCI4 [/ embed]

Jogku and Aichan – Season 12

Jokgu, the piano-playing chicken, actually made it through the audition round and the judges were looking forward to a second performance. She was inducted into the judge cuts by her sister Aichan. Unfortunately, the chickens decided not to work together this time, while their trainers unsuccessfully urged them to. All four judges were thrilled. “I feel bad,” said Simon. “I’ve never grumbled a chicken in my life.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7qAFjsTWqIg [/ embed]

Anthony Penoso – Season 12

Is this the worst singer that has ever performed on AGT? It is definitely possible. Anthony took the stage to rave about his much younger wife and perform an original song about her. He got four buzzers within seconds. “I don’t think we’ve ever buzzed so quickly,” said Heidi Klum. Simon allowed him to try another song, which was no better. “Let it stop,” Howie said as he tried to press the buzzer again.

THE TWO WORST PERFORMANCES ABOUT ‘AGT’ IN AN EPISODE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYoCcAAxHh0 [/ embed]

Diane Bannard – Season 11

This hula hooping actress originally auditioned for season 9, but said she got stage fright and didn’t do it well. She returned to the stage with her colorful act. “I remember her so well,” said Mel B. Diane twisted the hoop around her neck and moved on the stage. Simon called it “boring” and “senseless”. Then Heidi and Nick Cannon both tried the moves.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=447iuCSf1p8 [/ embed]

Mr. Splat – Season 11

Talk about a disappointment. The actor named Greg said he had a “passion” for what he was doing and was preparing for a “life”. In the end, he jumped into an inflatable pool full of shaving foam. Simon called it the worst show ever and got up to go. The silver lining was when Heidi and Nick decided to dive themselves and cover Mel and Howie with shaving cream.