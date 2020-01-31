The 5 most common types of players you can find in India

Courtesy of Unsplash

Video games have seen an unprecedented increase in their popularity in relation to India. With more free titles like PUBG, Fortnite and Apex Legends available on the market as well as easy internet access, this small community has grown dramatically in size and size.

That being said, video games, like any other form of entertainment, have formed different communities in India, each with their own perspective and the type of games they prefer.

In an article on the pros and cons of the Indian gaming industry, Sayan Dey of H2S Media said that about 85% of Indian gamers are mobile gamers, 12% of them PC gamers and only 3% prefer consoles.

Apart from that, here are the five most common types of players you’ll encounter in the country:

5. PC player part 1 (who plays Dota 2 & CS: GO)

There is a large majority of Indian players who play Dota and CS.

There is such a tradition that the Indian youth have followed for years. This is Counter-Strike: Playing Global Offensive and Dota 2 during their college life. As an engineering student, I experienced this tradition with my own eyes. And our elders did the same when they were in college. I see that this trend will not subside in the years to come, which is both good and bad for the Indian gaming industry.

4. PC players part 2 (veterans with high-end PCs)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt looks absolutely stunning on a high-end PC. (Source-imgur.com)

This is a small percentage of Indian players who believe in the “PC Master Race” formula. These are the guys who build the most expensive gaming PCs to play both AAA titles and competitive multiplayer games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends.

These are the guys who keep mentioning how groundbreaking The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt looks on a PC compared to consoles like PS4 and Xbox One. (I hear you and I know it’s true.)

3. The FIFA fans

Do I have to say anything?

These are probably the most unique players you will meet in the country. Regardless of which platforms Xbox, PlayStation, PC or even mobile phones are installed on, these people always want to play FIFA.

You can blame them for making EA’s FIFA series a bestseller every year. FIFA players are the most niche players in the country, and most of them will absolutely refuse to try other game genres.

2nd console player (PlayStation fanboys)

God of War (2018) is the game of the decade, every Indian PlayStation fan said at one point.

Okay, so there is an insignificant number of console players in India. This is the type of player that is least in the country and has played on consoles since the PS2 era, or has entered the console era with the release of PS4 in 2013.

These guys are absolute fan boys and won’t waste a second playing other consoles. I have seen and met my share of PlayStation fanatics who are waging war on social media and the majority in delivering so-called “console wars” around the world.

1. The neutral players

We don’t believe in console wars and yes, we also love the PC. (Source-The Verge)

Okay, that’s where I belong. And that’s the one or two percent of players across the country. These are the people who are not tied to a specific platform and like to play games on all platforms. We are convinced that each platform has its own advantages and disadvantages. Instead of leaving, we should accept them all as they are and enjoy games as this is the most important.

These are the types of players normally found in India. Which category do you belong to? Or did I miss something? Tell me in the comments below.