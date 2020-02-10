The $ 5 Dry Shampoo that Natalie Portman gave French-Girl waves to the Oscars

Tonight Natalie Portman hit the 2020 Oscars red carpet with her razor-sharp bob styled in soft pillow waves, and we immediately made a screenshot of our next hair appointment.

Famous stylist Adam Campbell was responsible for the show-stopping style, which he achieved by twisting parts of her hair with a curling iron of 1 1/4 inch and spraying it with Dove Care Between Washes Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo for an ‘asleep. texture. According to Campbell, the Portman look was inspired by the effortless beauty style of French girls. To keep her trouble-free hair in place all night, Campbell has locked everything with Dove Style + Care Micro Mist Extra Hold Hairspray

Portman’s bob wasn’t the only statement she made on the carpet tonight. The actress had the names of the female directors who were not nominated for the Oscars embroidered on her cape. “I wanted to recognize the women who were not subtly recognized this year for their incredible work,” she said on the red carpet. That’s how you eliminate a red carpet.

