The 5 best penguin moments versus the Washington Capitals

One of the big hockey divisional battles finally begins on Sunday at the Capital One Arena, when the Pittsburgh Penguins are taking on the Washington Capitals for the first time this season. Last year, the Penguins won three of the four games, including the overtime thriller during the opening night. The Penguins Capitals is always a rival game, but here are the five best Pens-Caps fights.

5. Mario’s four goals and OT Heroics

On April 2, 1988, the Penguins needed a win over Washington, and some helped the next night to slip past New York and New Jersey for the first playoff berth of the Patrick Division in Lemieux’s career. And Lemieux did everything possible. That season, he led the league that year with 70 goals when no other player had more than 56, and also captured the Art Ross of Wayne Gretzky with nearly 20 points. Lemieux defeated Washington goalkeeper Clint Malarchuk three times in the first period for his 12th career hat trick, but he wasn’t ready yet. After Lemieux’s direct dominance, with two short-handed goals, and an early second-period goal by Zarley Zalapski, the Penguins had a quick 4-1 lead. Washington, however, fought back and followed a wild second period with six goals, but four through Washington to make it a 5-5 score. Paul Coffey scored his second goal of the match 79 seconds in the third period, but Washington fought back again to force overtime. A draw meant that the Penguins would miss the playoffs again.

In the last minute of the extension with the season of the Penguins that hung on a thread, Lemieux came to the rescue with one of his characteristic goals. Just listen to Mike Lange’s call. The Penguins did not get the help they needed and again missed the playoffs, but Mario’s four goals helped solidify the Art Ross, along with his first Hart Memorial Trophy.

It also contained the line of color commentator Paul Steigerwald, “No. 66 is the largest player in the world. Someone is trying to tell me he isn’t. “

4. The Great ’92 Rally

In 1992, the Pittsburgh Penguins won their second Stanley Cup in two years, but they hardly passed the first round. The Pens met Washington in round one and followed the series 3-1 and faced three consecutive games of the battle. The wild series included fights, including Rick Tocchet with a broken jaw with Kevin Hatcher, hat tricks from Dino Cicerelli and Mario Lemieux and eventually one of the great comebacks for Penguins.

After a players-only meeting, Lemieux and Ron Francis pushed the team to change tactics in a 1-4 kick on the blue line. The Penguins won Games 5 and 6 to force Game 7 in Washington D.C. Washington was 11 points better than the Penguins in the regular season, and Washington won the season series 5-2, but when it really mattered, the Penguins sparkled. Mario Lemieux scored a short-handed goal in the first period and assisted in the second period of 19-year-old Jaromir Jagr, who gave the Pens a 2-1 lead. Joe Mullen’s empty netter with 33 seconds left the series for the Penguins and pushed them to a final win at the Stanley Cup.

This was Penguins’ second play-off victory over Washington and really started a long series of breaking the heart of Washington.

3. Game 7 Flower

After losing the 2008 Stanley Cup final to the Detroit Red Wings, the Pittsburgh Penguins had a mission. Their search for the 2009 Stanley Cup did not look promising when they were 2-0 behind the winning Washington Capitals in the Southeast Division in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The next three games went two hours over and the Penguins won all three. A home overtime loss in game 6 set the two teams for a winner-all-in-one game on May 13 in Washington.

The game ran early in the first period. Alex Ovechkin stormed Penguin’s goalkeeper on an escape. A goal would have launched Washington and perhaps sunk the penguins. But Marc-Andre Fleury stole the game and the show. Fleury robbed Ovechkin and then taunted him. The Penguins rolled with five unanswered goals and a 6-2 win. It remains one of the iconic Fleury moments in the history of Penguins.

2. HBK eliminates caps

The 2015-16 season was a wild ride for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Head coach Mike Johnston was fired after 28 games and was replaced by the then AHL head coach Mike Sullivan. The coaching change gave the Penguins a spark and they won 33 of the last 54 games, including 14 of their last 15 games in the March of the Penguins.

The Penguins carried that heat to the late season where they drove past the New York Rangers 4-1 in the first round. In the second round, their old friend, the President’s Trophy-winning Washington Capitals, waited. Ovechkin won his fourth consecutive Rocket Richard Trophy and led the Capital Cities to a Game 1 victory. The Penguins bounced back and won the next three games after the next three games, holding a 3-2 lead on returning home for game six. Pressure on the penguins to avoid a Game 7 back in Washington.

Phil Kessel scored the first two goals and Carl Hagelin added another to give the Penguins a 3-0 lead in the second period. Washington fought back with everything they had left. They scored three unanswered goals to force overtime. But the Penguins continued to torment the Washington Capitals franchise. Nick Bonino-Bonino-Bonino-Boninoooooo (as the Punjabi announcer became the target call of Harnarayan Singh) put the rebound past goalkeeper Branden Holtby and the Penguins won the series. The win launched the Penguins past the Tampa Bay Lightning in seven games and then defeated San Jose for the fourth win of the Stanley Cup franchise.

1. The story without end

In the first round of the NHL Playoffs from 1995-96, the Penguins and Washington came together in a matchup of two very different teams. The Penguins had three players more than 119 points: Mario Lemieux, Jaromir Jagr and Ron Francis. Washington’s top scorer was Michal Pivonka with only 81 points, but his goalkeeper, Jim Carey, won the Vezina trophy. However, the Penguins have broken Carey. The Penguins stars actually steered Carey’s career on a downward spiral because the keeper was never the same and soon disappeared from the NHL.

In Game 4, Washington had a 2-1 series lead and scored the first two goals. Late in the second period, Jagr scored a short goal to narrow Washington’s lead, but Lemieux was fined for jumping Washington-plague Todd Krygier late in the second period. Down 2-1 and without Lemieux, Petr Nedved answered eight minutes in the third period.

The game was scoreless for the next 87 minutes and 15 seconds until Nedved again scored in the fourth extension. It was the fifth longest play-off game in the history of NHL and ended in the early hours of the morning. There were a total of 75 penalty minutes, including 2 game misconduct and 128 shots, but only 5 goals. Olaf Kolzig made 62 rescues on 65 shots and lost. The Pittsburgh Penguins won the series in six games.

