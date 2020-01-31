The 5 best moisturisers for dry skin

If you are someone who falls under the category of dry skin, you certainly know the struggle of redness, flaking and dry spots. Fortunately, with a great moisturizer that is included in your skin care routine, it’s not as hard as you might think to soothe and hydrate your skin. When it comes to dry skin, it is important to look for moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, ceramides, aloe vera, shea butter, glycerin and squalene. These help your skin attract and retain moisture to rejuvenate a healthy, dewy glow. Follow along as we bring together the five best moisturizers to stimulate the appearance and hydration of dry skin.

Tatcha The Dewy Skin Cream

The luxurious Tatcha Dewy Skin Cream has a thick, creamy consistency, which is perfect for people who suffer from dry skin. The product contains important ingredients such as shea butter, lanolin, hyaluronic acid and glycerin that help your skin attract and retain water. This product is super rich, so a little goes a long way and has ingredients that work well together to deeply moisturize, plump and hydrate dry skin.

Drunken elephant Lala Retro whipped cream

The Drunk Elephant Lala Retro whipped cream is a rich moisturizing formula that is a favorite of people who suffer from dry skin. The ingredients include a mix of “six rare African oils and a ceramide complex for intensive moisture and supplementing barrier support.” The ceremide combination is great for soothing and maintaining the moisture balance of the skin. This product is unscented and is full of moisturizing ingredients without being too thick so that it can clog your pores.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream

The Ultra Facial Cream from Kiehl is another powerful option if you suffer from dry skin! This formula from Kiehl’s offers deep moisture and hydration but still has a lightweight consistency, which is important to prevent clogging of pores and further skin irritation. It contains a lot of squalene, a soothing agent that leaves dry skin feeling hydrated without looking greasy. Avocado, apricot kernel, olive fruit and sweet almond oil are also included in this product that help to revive the appearance of dullness in the skin.

Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream

Sephora mentions the Biossance Squalane + Omega Repair Cream as one of the best-selling moisturizers and this product is perfect for people with dry skin. It is a rich cream with a high squalene formulation that makes your skin soft and plump, but not oily. The highlighted ingredients are hyaluronic acid that moisturizes and binds moisture to the skin, as well as a blend of omega fatty acids that support nutrition and hydration. It is also a great repair product by restoring the lipids on the skin surface and protecting the skin barrier.

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Cream

The Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream is exactly that for dry skin – magic! This Charlotte Tilbury moisturizer has a smooth, velvety texture that is perfect for soothing dry skin. Although it is thick and creamy, this product absorbs quickly to replenish hydration. It has moisturizing ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, peptides and antioxidants, which stimulate collagen and make the skin fuller. This product is a cult favorite among celebrities such as Amal Clooney and Kate Moss, so it’s definitely worth a try in our books.