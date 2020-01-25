The 5 best lines in the NHL mid-season 2019-20

Two months in the season, we looked at which lines around the NHL were the most dominant at 5-vs-5, with the provision that the lines had to spend at least 100 minutes together as a unit in that state of play, so we can have some sham receive a substantial sample size.

How much has changed mid-season? How reliably have those lines held the top and are there a definitive top five this time?

This time, because we are so deep in the season, the cutoff is a little higher after 200 minutes of playing together, so some lines will be different due to injury or other line shake-ups. Just like last time, we don’t count the lines from one to five, but here are the most dominant lines in the NHL at 5-vs-5 this season.

The most improved line from the first quarter of the season is the cornerstone of the most improved team, with the Tampa Bay Lightning nowadays looking like itself. The top line led by Brayden Point is amazingly good this season, with on average more than 60 percent of the game while on ice, and nearly 70 percent of the goals.

A slow start to the season put Tampa behind the peloton for a good part of the season, but they are now so red-hot that they are looking for the division lead, largely thanks to the dominance of this line.

Point continues to specifically cut out his niche as one of the best two-way players of the competition and Nikita Kucherov produces offensive as expected. Combine those two elite talents with another excellent two-way player such as Ondrej Palat and you have one of the most devastating capable lines of the competition. They come to you maliciously from every area and they don’t give up much in their own zone.

As I broke off in Truth by Numbers a few weeks ago, every time Sidney Crosby goes down, Evgeni Malkin takes it to a different level. That comes in the form of controlling the recording quality, both at the location of the shot and in the motion before the shot, and achieving the ridiculous offensive result with Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel.

Guentzel is again at the top of the league, despite being the only transfer, which is both a proof of his ability and a clear indication of how excellent Crosby and Malkin are.

The Malkin line is all about high-event hockey. They produce more opportunities than anyone else in the competition, but they also give up their fair share. That can lead to a number of free nights and frustrating games when things go against them, but it also makes the penguins incredibly dangerous to deal with, and one of the more entertaining teams to watch.

No list with the best rules in the NHL is complete without the top line of the Bruins. Like timepiece, the most consistent line in the NHL in the last four seasons is simply better than opponents in all three zones, and they have the ability to quickly create an offense, even on nights where things are not to their liking.

David Pastrnak has one of the best shots of the competition, perhaps the best one-timer of everyone, and his line sizes happen to be absurdly excellent men, not that they also have trouble scoring themselves.

Earlier in the season they were all offensive, not a lot of defense, which was a bit of a surprise given the recent seasons, but they have been regulating the past two months and are now taking the tough matchups and also performing excellently on the defensive side.

The Vancouver Canucks stay around this year and lead the division in a year in which nobody expected much from them. And the smartest of all is that incredible top line led by Elias Pettersson.

The Pettersson line has actually fallen in controlling both the shot volume and the recording quality per location compared to the first quarter of the season, but they have increased their control over slot passes and a fully consistent pattern of control of two-thirds of all targets scored while they are on the ice.

You may have noticed a bit of a pattern between these top lines; that their goals for percentages have all exceeded their other differences, which could mean that they are all relatively lucky, but that also applies to the expected goals for percentages according to the data from SPORTLOGiQ, they are each more than the sum of the area inputs.

However, the last participant is a bit different.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been such a strange team this season. In terms of numbers, they are one of the if not the most dominant teams in the NHL, but their results were just good. The same applies to this line, which this season has controlled both quality and quantity to an absurd extent, but hardly hovers above it, even in terms of goals.

Of all the top lines in the competition, the best line of the Golden Knights has the largest negative gap between expected goals and real goals, and manages only 51.6 percent of the goals while they are on ice, although the efforts they make would 62.7 percent of them must earn.

The puck has not bounced back so well this season yet, but they are one of the most frightening lines to compete against each other in the competition, and with how consistently strong they are, you have to wonder if everything will self work out in the second half, or if they will storm the playoffs and blow someone out of the water completely?

Mark Stone and Max Pacioretty have good offensive seasons, but it is Paul Stastny who has not produced as much as the underlying figures suggest. No matter how great they look, they can produce much more. That is a scary thought for opponents.