Often people with dry skin only focus on the use of a moisturizing moisturizer, but this can overlook an essential aspect of the skin care process: cleansing. Specially formulated facial cleansers for dry skin use gentle ingredients that cleanse the skin to remove dirt and other impurities without removing the skin’s natural moisture. They also contain effective hydrating compounds such as hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, which attract moisture and soften the dryness. Follow along as we collect the 5 best facial cleansers for dry skin.

CeraVe Moisturizing face wash

CeraVe Hydrating Face Wash deserves rave reviews from both dermatologists and consumers. It hydrates the skin and relieves dryness without blocking pores, which is essential for maintaining higher levels of moisture. This product has been specially developed for normal to dry skin and also contains a trifecta of ceramides, lipids that form a natural barrier to keep water in. This face wash contains ceramides 1, 3 and 6-II, which together complete the skin barrier when it is stripped by exposure to light, air and impurities. It is soft enough for regular use, and in combination with a high-quality moisturizer, it will go a long way in relieving excessive dryness.

Dove Beauty Bar for sensitive skin

Dove is one of the world’s most trusted skin care brands. The company has built a well-deserved reputation for making products that are rich in moisturizers and free from irritants. Unlike normal soap, Dove Beauty Bar will not remove any hydration from your skin for sensitive skin. It is also an excellent option for budget-conscious consumers, as it is one of the most affordable products to cut into this list. Dove Beauty Bar for sensitive skin, highly recommended by dermatologists and pediatricians, offers a surprisingly long list of benefits for such a simple formulation. It is unscented, hypoallergenic and contains a quarter moisturizing cream that promotes the retention of the skin’s natural moisture. If you are looking for a cost effective way to keep your face moist and healthy, this is definitely an option that you want to consider.

Olay Sensitive Facial Cleanser with Hungarian Water Essence

Olay is another instantly recognizable and highly trusted skin care brand. The company’s sensitive facial cleanser with Hungarian Water Essence is a unique and specially formulated facial cleanser for people with dry skin, and it also contains a strong moisturizing punch for a very affordable price. This facial cleanser bubbles into a rich foam that results in soft, dry skin with regular use. It gently removes impurities and aloe and cucumber extracts replenish the skin’s natural moisture. This Olay cleaner has been laboratory tested and approved by dermatologists and gives the luxurious feel of spa-inspired European brands for a small part of the price, and is soft enough for twice daily use.

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Moisturizing gel cleaner

Neutrogena produces some of the world’s best-selling skin care formulations. The company’s Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Cleanser is a light, mild, soap-free facial cleanser that comes out of the bottle like a gel but becomes bulky to a thick, rich foam that is easily washed away. It has everything you could wish for in a daily facial cleanser for dry skin. It contains hyaluronic acid to retain the natural moisture and also acts as a paraben-free, oil-free makeup remover. It is also hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic and at a low price, which provides excellent value for such a trusted and precisely formulated brand.

La Roche-Posay Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser

La Roche-Posay is part of the L´Oréal brand family and has more than 90,000 dermatologists worldwide who recommend their products. One of the company’s products that stands out is the Toleriane Hydrating Gentle Cleanser that is suitable for normal, dry or sensitive skin. It contains no soap, parabens, fragrances or oils and you can also use it to remove makeup from your face and eyes. It contains three different hydrating compounds: thermal water, glycerin and ceramides that both effectively cleanse and hydrate the skin.