The 5 best (& 5 worst) bugs, glitches & exploits of 2019

As long as there are games, there are disruptions. Games are becoming more complex over time and the incredible crisis in the development of modern triple-A video games is a breeding ground for glitches, bugs and exploits. Bugs were a big problem in 2019 and some of the biggest bugs have completely ruined promising new franchises. The old guard of a successful series could not escape the long, uncomfortable arm of playing.

To celebrate the end of 2019, let’s take a look back at the best and worst mistakes. From duping in Destiny 2 to the disappearance of inventory in Fallout 76, there have been many good and bad technical issues stemming from online servers, complex engines, or simply old-fashioned, unintended interactions. There’s a lot to love when it comes to video games, but we can all celebrate if developers stamp everything on this list.

Best | Get a Free Exotic (Destiny 2)

Exotics are everything in Destiny 2, and this weird mishap of 2019 allowed players – for a very short time – to claim a bonus for the exotic engram. Exotic engrams always give you an exotic weapon that you don’t have and make it incredibly valuable rewards. Many exotic species also take days (or even weeks) to be unlocked. A free exotic basically gets a jackpot in Destiny 2.

The method has been patched up for a long time, but was originally discovered by the secret-seeking maniacs at r / RaidSecrets – a Destiny 2 community that is about finding the hidden things in Destiny 2. They don’t usually focus on exploits. but this was just too good to be without. You can find out how this works in our free declaration on exotic animals. However, the basics are to sign up on the Destiny 2 Season of Undying website and get a level 98 reward – usually an exotic engram. Even if you claimed it before the end of the season, it was possible for a short time to claim another exotic engram. Free! It is an amazing reward.

Worst Premium inventory disappears (Fallout 76)

2019 was not a good year for Fallout 76. Instead of collecting and becoming game fans, a new premium service was introduced instead, which received quite a bit of negative feedback from the fan base. Fallout 1st is a paid membership that unlocks two popular features – private servers and unlimited storage. When only the unlimited memory function actually works.

In one of the biggest failures of the year, many Fallout 1st subscribers returned to their unlimited storage vaults and found that every object was gone. Bethesda developers warned that this was only a visual error and that it was still possible to recover the lost items – at least if the items reappeared. Bethesda developers were actually unable to return lost items. Not because they didn’t want to – but because they just couldn’t. The engine didn’t support it. When mourners later found a way to steal entire players in PVP, the players found themselves completely unhappy. No recovery of lost items. This is really shit.

